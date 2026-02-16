EDITORIAL | Joburg water crisis: give it to us crystal clear

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero faced backlash after suggesting that residents shower together, a comment that reinforced the perception that leaders are out of touch with the daily indignity people are experiencing. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

As the government scrambles to put a Band Aid on South Africa’s deepening water crisis, Johannesburg stands as a painful symbol of what happens when years of poor planning, weak oversight and political deflection finally catch up with a city.

In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the scale of the disaster and promised to personally lead a national water crisis committee, striking a tone of urgency that many South Africans have long been waiting to hear. Yet on the ground in Johannesburg, a city of six-million people and the economic heartbeat of the country, the taps remain dry and the explanations remain thin.

For hundreds of thousands of residents this is not a minor disruption but a prolonged breakdown that has stretched close to a month in some areas, forcing families to queue in the early hours of the morning for water tankers, rely on boreholes or spend money they cannot afford on private deliveries and storage tanks. Despite repeated media briefings, the establishment of a provincial war room and technical language about water throttling as a demand management tool, ordinary people are still waiting for a clear and credible account of what exactly went wrong and why the system has proved so fragile.

Joburg Water’s own quarterly report paints a troubling picture of an institution under strain, revealing that staff have struggled to use a new field services management system, that less than half of water pipe bursts are repaired within 48 hours against a target of 90%, and that sewer blockages are not being resolved within the required timeframe. The number of monthly pipe bursts has jumped sharply compared with the same period last year, overtime costs have exceeded budget by tens of millions of rand, and only a fraction of employees have signed performance contracts, all of which points not to an unavoidable natural disaster but to deep managerial and operational weaknesses.

Experts have warned for years that this outcome was predictable, given the steady erosion of maintenance budgets, the postponement of infrastructure upgrades and the tendency to soften public messaging to avoid alarm.

Public frustration has inevitably spilled onto the streets and onto social media, where images of residents protesting, confronting officials and even showering in the rain have become symbols of a city pushed to the brink. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi attempted to show empathy by saying he too had been affected by water cuts and had checked into a hotel to bathe, but the remark was widely seen as tone deaf in a context where many residents cannot afford such options. Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero also faced backlash after suggesting that residents shower together, a comment that reinforced the perception that leaders are out of touch with the daily indignity people are experiencing.

Activist Ferrial Adam of WaterCAN has argued that implementing throttling before stabilising the system may have compounded the crisis, especially in a network that is already vulnerable because of ageing infrastructure and limited storage capacity. When bulk supplier Rand Water reduces pressure, the knock-on effects can be severe in municipal systems that lack resilience, and the ongoing uncertainty about whether the root cause lies in pump stations, pipe failures, storage constraints or operational missteps has only deepened public mistrust.

Experts have warned for years that this outcome was predictable, given the steady erosion of maintenance budgets, the postponement of infrastructure upgrades and the tendency to soften public messaging to avoid alarm. The result is a slow moving institutional failure in which each missed repair, each deferred project and each ignored technical warning adds up until the system can no longer cope, leaving political leaders to trade blame while residents bear the consequences.

The human toll of this crisis cannot be measured only in statistics about bursts and budgets, because it is felt in the anxiety of parents who cannot maintain basic hygiene for their children, in the losses suffered by small businesses that depend on reliable water supply and in the erosion of dignity that comes when a basic service can no longer be taken for granted. Declaring a war room and holding daily co-ordination meetings may help align different spheres of government, but without transparency, technical competence and genuine accountability, such measures risk being seen as public relations exercises rather than solutions.

Johannesburg is not an outlier but a warning sign for the country, because when the economic engine of South Africa cannot guarantee something as fundamental as running water, it raises uncomfortable questions about governance, oversight and long-term planning. This crisis is not simply about high demand or temporary constraints, but about the cumulative neglect and failure to treat infrastructure maintenance as a non-negotiable priority.

South Africans have shown remarkable resilience in adapting to rolling blackouts and other service failures, yet resilience should not be mistaken for acceptance of declining standards. What residents are asking for is not perfection but honesty about the causes of the crisis, competence in fixing what is broken and a credible plan to ensure that the next generation does not inherit an even more fragile system. Until those basic expectations are met, Johannesburg will continue to symbolise a city overwhelmed not only by a water shortage but by a shortage of accountability.