EDITORIAL | Taking out the blimps on transport department radar

An RTI officer helps school pupils get into a transport department vehicle after stopping a scholar transport operator two days in a row for his unroadworthy taxi

KwaZulu-Natal transport sheriff Siboniso Duma may court political controversy, but it appears he and his people are getting things done.

Last week he declared nowhere in the province should be a “no-go zone” for e-hailing drivers after the alleged assault and extortion of a Bolt driver in Phoenix.

The attack highlighted the ongoing — sometimes deadly — clash in the public transport sector between the taxi industry and the e-hailing services — and a group of Bolt drivers raised these concerns about their safety at the Phoenix police station last week.

While the horrific death of e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase, who was shot and torched in his vehicle outside Maponya Mall in Soweto in August last year, sparked protest and scrambling by political leaders to convene yet another transport indaba, the issue is yet to be resolved.

The case of Isaac Satlat, 22, an e-hailing driver who was strangled to death in Pretoria West last week, allegedly by three passengers — and whose brutal murder was captured on a dashcam video — has sparked outrage within the e-hailing community, again highlighting drivers concerns about their safety.

Duma assigned a team to stabilise relations between e-hailing operators and the taxi industry in Phoenix and then on Tuesday called a meeting between the stakeholders.

The outcome of the meeting promised real deliverables, including a designated area where e-hailers will drop off and pick up passengers and the rollout of multidisciplinary roadblocks to root out illegal operators.

Also last week, with the memory of the tragic January scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark that claimed 12 lives still fresh in our minds, RTI stopped an unroadworthy scholar transport vehicle carrying pupils, with a friendly warning to get his taxi up to standard.

The following day, the same driver was on the road again, and RTI pulled him over and removed the pupils from his overloaded and unroadworthy vehicle, put them in a department vehicle and took them safely to school.

The driver pleaded for leniency, saying he was old and begged forgiveness. He will now face the consequences.

Since the beginning of the school year, more than 268 scholar transport vehicles have been suspended for being unroadworthy and 429 drivers have been charged for various infringements including unlicensed vehicles, bad driver behaviour or unroadworthy vehicles.

On Friday, they launched an investigation into the alleged fraudulent issuing of a roadworthy certificate to an unroadworthy minibus taxi involved in private scholar transport.

The vehicle’s legal address is in Pietermaritzburg, but the roadworthy certificate was issued in the Eastern Cape.

The taxi was transporting 23 pupils instead of 16 when it was pulled off the road, sparking an investigation into how it had deteriorated so significantly within just 26 days.

Speedsters it seems are also blimps on the department’s infringement radar.

On Tuesday the transport department shared that it took slightly more than two months from when RTI in Park Rynie nabbed Musa Mnguni after he was caught doing 172km/h in a 120km/h zone on December 10 for justice to be served.

His licence was immediately suspended and the Scottburgh magistrate’s court has now ordered Mnguni to pay a R30,000 fine or face eight months in prison.

Speedsters and traffic offenders break the law every day.

It is only a matter of time before they cause harm to other road users and themselves, and so when someone is held accountable — while it is the mandate of law enforcement to act and no doubt the drive might be motivated by local government elections — it is important to celebrate this.

A speedster today, an unregistered scholar transport driver tomorrow. Lives saved.

Duma made no bones about his department’s focus on strengthening legislation governing the taxi and scholar transport industry, with clear provisions on driver vetting, vehicle standards and operational oversight.

Credit where it’s due — it makes a welcome change to see action beyond the political rhetoric when it involves proactively saving lives.