EDITORIAL | Can Xhakaza handle the political consequences of his decisions?

With egg on his face, Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza may rue his late-night mayoral committee reshuffle, which has even been rejected by those who stood to benefit from it.

After weeks of rumours of a reshuffle, Xhakaza finally pulled the trigger in the middle of the night on Tuesday and removed two EFF members from his mayoral committee.

The move came despite his own provincial ANC’s advice to hold off on the dismissals and a warning from EFF leader Julius Malema of the ramifications of such an act, which may disrupt the functioning of the Gauteng provincial government.

The ANC has been governing the East Rand municipality with the support of the EFF and smaller parties. But its relationship with the red berets has been frosty especially after Xhakaza fired EFF’s provincial chair Nkululeko Dunga from his position as the finance MMC in the city in June 2024.

Despite unhappiness over Dunga’s removal, the EFF did not retaliate. Tensions heightened when EFF council speaker Nthabiseng Tshivhenga resigned, reportedly on the orders of her party, and the ANC contested and won the speaker position last month despite a coalition agreement that the speaker position belongs to the EFF.

But when rumours of Xhakaza’s intentions to remove more EFF MMCs started doing the rounds over the past few weeks, the EFF warned there would be hell to pay.

Malema announced early this month that his party would withdraw from any co-operation and working relationship with the ANC, accusing its erstwhile ally of abandoning the initial working agreement, which saw the two parties among those co-governing metropolitan municipalities in Gauteng, and would retract the EFF’s support for Lesufi’s minority government in Gauteng.

We cannot permanently be engaged by such people; it is a waste of time where we have to be concentrated on who is to become what. Will they be removed? Will they not be removed? No. The dislike is too much. — Julius Malema, EFF leader

“We have taken a decision not to work with the ANC out of the principle that when you are engaged in a co-governance, it means no-one rules by himself, you rule by consensus.”

Malema warned there would be political consequences for political decisions.

Importantly, he warned that the EFF’s decision would have dire consequences for the stability of the Gauteng government, where his party props up Lesufi’s administration on important voting items such as the budget.

“Unfortunately, the budget of Gauteng and the MEC of finance find themselves as part of collateral damage. There is nothing wrong they have done to us; if anything, I know that the MEC has been trying by all means to make sure that all these things work so that we can have a proper government and, through Gauteng government, prove that you can govern and govern successfully without white people.

“But we cannot achieve that if we get undermined and looked down upon by politically illiterate, amateurish individuals with no proper and questionable credentials. We cannot permanently be engaged by such people; it is a waste of time where we have to be concentrated on who is to become what. Will they be removed? Will they not be removed? No. The dislike is too much.”

On the other hand, as reported by the Sunday Times, the ANC’s provincial leadership had also warned Xhakaza to hold off from sacking the EFF members of the municipal council, fearing the move may negatively affect the ANC in Tshwane and Johannesburg, where it co-governs with the EFF, among other parties.

The interim provincial structure was also concerned about the future of the provincial government. But Xhakaza kept pushing and tried to rope in ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, his political ally, to intervene “to facilitate an engagement that must assist in resolving the outstanding matter that relates to the strengthening of the collaboration government in the City of Ekurhuleni”.

Xhakaza finally acted on Tuesday and surprisingly included ActionSA’s controversial but popular former TV presenter Xolani Khumalo among his new MMCs. Khumalo is his party’s mayoral candidate ahead of the local government elections.

But in another first for South African politics, ActionSA rejected the appointment with party leader Herman Mashaba, saying his party will not be coerced into joining the administration.

Mashaba labelled the announcement a manipulative gimmick, as they have previously rejected overtures from Xhakaza.

Xhakaza may have bitten off more than he can chew. Not only has he embarrassed himself in the public eye, the provincial ANC structure may have to rein him in, that is not to say, this will guarantee its continued governance of Gauteng.

And for Ekurhuleni residents, this had nothing to do with you, none of these shenanigans are about service delivery, it’s all about self-preservation.