EDITORIAL |The desperation of the unemployed does not excuse lawlessness

EMPD watch community members looking for gold in Gugulethu Informal settlement in Payneville in Springs, Ekurhuleni. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The scenes unfolding at the Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs should worry every-law abiding citizen in the area and beyond.

What began as a rumour that soil on the land owned by the Ekurhuleni municipality allegedly contained traces of gold has led to open, brazen illegality. Since February 8, a disused cattle kraal has been invaded by illicit miners who seem unafraid of the law or its consequences.

On Monday, the department of mineral and petroleum resources — the lawful custodian of all mineral wealth in the country — condemned the illegal mining activities and said any mining activity conducted without the required permits or mining rights, as prescribed by the law, is unlawful and constitutes a criminal offence.

It also said illegal mining undermined the rule of law and posed serious threats to public safety and the environment. The department also warned that unregulated excavation may result in ground instability, placing nearby communities and particularly children at significant risk of injury or loss of life.

However, these calls have fallen on deaf ears and the illicit miners continued to look for “gold” in broad daylight. Even after police descended on the area, arresting people and seizing equipment, the miners reportedly returned immediately after law enforcement left the scene.

Sowetan reported this week that the community decided in a meeting on Tuesday they would carry on digging despite being warned against it by law enforcement. Police arrived around midday on Wednesday and confiscated some of the tools and material used by the diggers. The police left just after lunch, and by 3pm small groups of diggers were seen going back armed with more tools.

It has been close to two weeks since the invasion and law enforcement seems unable to stop this illegality. This is worrying.

This pattern has been happening in other areas around the country where police arrive, and after leaving, illegal miners return as if nothing happened. This signals a breakdown of law and order.

When citizens feel they can ignore the department — the custodian of mineral resources — and police with impunity, the very fabric of our law enforcement and legal system begins to fray.

The “gold fever” gripping the area is fuelled by the biting reality of crippling unemployment, rising living costs and fewer job opportunities, affecting the youth the most.

However, to condemn the lawlessness in the area without acknowledging its source is only a half-truth.

The harsh reality of unemployment was seen this week in Limpopo, as thousands of unemployed young people flooded the Thohoyandou Stadium to submit their CVs and application forms for the 2027 Military Skills Development System intake.

Who can forget when more than 30,000 unemployed youth in Gauteng made their way to Dobsonville stadium during the provincial government’s mass recruitment drive, Nasi Ispani, just so they could be informed if their job applications were successful.

These are not normal behaviours in a normal society where people are looking for jobs in a normal way. This is indicative of the desperate situation we find ourselves in.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2025 released by Statistics South Africa shows there are 7.8-million unemployed people. The survey also reveals that the youth (15-34 years) remains vulnerable in the labour market, with the youth unemployment rate increasing to 43.8% in the period.

The mere mention of gold presents hope, however unlawful, in an economy that has absorbed only a few.

However, understanding the desperation does not excuse the lawlessness. The sporadic raids and temporary removals by law enforcement agencies are insufficient. What is required is a sustained, visible and semi-permanent security presence to protect the land and uphold the law.

The state cannot fail. If authorities retreat, a message sent will be that persistence outlasts enforcement and this is likely to lead to the authority of the state being undermined.

If the state does not put its foot down now, it will send a message to the rest of the country that the law ends where desperation begins.

This is a situation South Africa simply cannot afford.