EDITORIAL | Arrival of foot-and-mouth disease jabs is a sign of good things to come

The arrival of the first one million foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccines at OR Tambo International Airport this weekend is more than just a delivery. It is a strong sign that South Africa is taking the protection of its livestock industry seriously.

For months, farmers have been under immense pressure. FMD outbreaks have brought uncertainty, financial strain and fear about the future.

Many in the sector have voiced frustration that they were not allowed to source vaccines independently, even when willing and able to do so. Their argument was simple: when livelihoods are at stake, every available solution should be considered. The restrictions left many feeling helpless as outbreaks spread.

That is why this shipment, led by minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen, marks an important turning point. It shows urgency and responsiveness to growing concerns from the agricultural community. With another five-million doses expected in March, government is signalling that it understands the scale of the crisis and the frustration farmers have experienced.

The goal of moving South Africa towards “FMD-free status with vaccination” is ambitious but necessary. Proactively vaccinating a national herd of more than 14-million cattle is no small task. It requires planning, transparency and teamwork between national and provincial authorities, veterinarians and farmers.

Equally encouraging is the decision to authorise private veterinarians to administer the vaccines. In areas where state capacity is stretched, private vets can help speed up the rollout.

The publication of provincial vaccine allocations is especially welcome. Transparency builds trust. It allows farmers and veterinarians to prepare facilities, organise staff and ensure cold storage systems are ready. Without proper planning, even the best strategy can fail.

However, this expanded role must be supported by efficient permitting, reporting and payment systems. Red tape should never stand in the way of protecting livelihoods.

Vaccines alone, however, are not a silver bullet. Biosecurity remains critical. Farmers, transporters, auctions and feedlots must strictly follow movement controls, sanitation rules and record-keeping requirements. Everyone in the livestock value chain has a responsibility. Fighting FMD is a shared effort.

There is also reason for long-term optimism. The Agricultural Research Council has restarted local vaccine production for the first time in over two decades, recently delivering its first batch and planning to scale up significantly in the coming years. Local production strengthens South Africa’s independence and ensures faster responses to future outbreaks.

With outbreaks still active in several provinces, the situation remains serious. But this vaccine rollout represents hope. It represents stability, recovery and renewed confidence in South African agriculture.

What matters now is execution. Government must continue listening to farmers, remove unnecessary obstacles and work in genuine partnership with the sector.

If the rollout is efficient, transparent and supported by strong compliance across the industry, South Africa can protect its livestock, safeguard rural livelihoods and rebuild its reputation in international markets.

This moment should be welcomed as the beginning of a stronger, more cooperative response to FMD.