EDITORIAL | SIU success in home affairs probe shows there’s light at the end of the tunnel

An investigation by the Special Investigating Unit has revealed that South Africa’s immigration system has been treated as “a marketplace” where permits and visas are sold to the highest bidder.

The investigation painted a disturbing picture of systemic corruption within the department of home affairs, where officials enriched themselves by unlawfully issuing permits and using spouses as conduits to launder bribes.

Syndicates operated with precision, exploiting weaknesses in verification and monitoring, the probe found.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to investigate serious maladministration at home affairs for the period 2004 to 2024.

The SIU uncovered that four officials who earn less than R25,000 per month have received a total of R16.3m in direct deposits. Evidence indicates that certain members of this group have acquired significant assets that are grossly disproportionate to their legal income.

Their modus operandi was simple: applications were sent via WhatsApp for expedited approval, and once approved, money flowed almost immediately.

The scale of enrichment was staggering. An analysis of a construction company registered in the name of one official’s husband revealed deposits totalling R8.9m between 2020 and 2023.

Another official built a mansion and a paved road leading to her home on a monthly salary of R25,000.

The probe showed that figures including Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri, Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and other prominent foreigners obtained fraudulent documentation to remain in South Africa.

In the case of Bushiri , his permanent residence permit was approved by an adjudicator who was a member of his church, ECG Ministries, which was a clear conflict of interest.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

The SIU said paper-based and manual processes have created spaces for crooked officials to overlook fraudulent documents or approve applications that do not meet the relevant regulatory requirements.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has announced that since April last year, 20 officials have been dismissed. Over the past two financial years, 75 disciplinary cases have been completed, resulting in an additional 16 suspensions without pay and 22 written notices. There were also referrals for criminal prosecution.

What is also noteworthy is that not only are corrupt officials being identified, the department is identifying the beneficiaries and is in the process of revoking about 2,000 fraudulent visas.

Schreiber said those who obtained fraudulent documents would be deported or prosecuted as required. This is a vital step in ensuring the rule of law.

Schreiber also announced that his department had begun rolling out the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) and a digital ID to replace the manual paper-based processes that allowed this rot to fester.

Digitisation is more than a convenience; it is a security imperative. As long as there is a step that requires human involvement or paper application, there is an opportunity for a bribe.

What should also be praised is Schreiber’s push for the ETA, which uses machine learning to verify documents, removing the discretion of a corrupt official.

Schreiber said by moving all visa processing to the ETA, the department will be closing each and every one of the loopholes that were previously exploited to grant non-qualifying or fraudulent applications

Internal discipline and dismissal are not enough. The National Prosecuting Authority should fast-track the hundreds of criminal referrals that have been made.

The state should also ensure that criminals do not benefit from the spoils of crime. The NPA could use some of the tools at its disposal, such as asset forfeiture, to make sure that crime does not pay.