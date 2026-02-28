IMRAAN BUCCUS | South Africa needs democratic friends to face dangerous new global order

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marco Rubio’s now-infamous speech at the Munich Security Conference marked a decisive shift in how American power is being justified.

Washington has long wrapped its dominance in the language of democracy, human rights and international law. Even when those principles were violated — through coups, sanctions or invasion — the justification remained universalist. American power was seen as a global good.

Rubio dismissed the “rules-based global order” as an overused phrase and rejected the belief that liberal democracy represented history’s end point. The Cold War was recalled as a moment when “thousands of years of Western civilisation hung in the balance”. The decades after 1945 were presented not as the era of decolonisation but as the beginning of Western contraction.

The centre of the speech was an open declaration of the superiority of Western civilisation. This was a return to open racism.

Rubio’s account of Western civilisation was not confined to philosophy or culture. He described in glowing terms five centuries in which missionaries, settlers, soldiers and explorers crossed oceans, settled continents and built empires. He spoke of that period as one of expansion and strength — and of anti-colonial uprisings and communist revolutions as threats to a superior culture.

Migration was framed as an “urgent threat to the fabric of our societies and the survival of our civilisation itself”.

Rubio urged European governments not to be “shackled by guilt and shame”. He rejected what he called the “polite pretence that our way of life is just one among many”. Western civilisation was described as “unique and distinctive and irreplaceable”. Migration was framed as an “urgent threat to the fabric of our societies and the survival of our civilisation itself”.

The language on migration also avoids the economic structure beneath it. Western economies have depended for decades on migrant labour. When migration is recast as a civilisational emergency, the material relationship disappears. What remains is a cultural threat. The contradiction is clear: the same system that relies on global labour markets now presents demographic movement as an existential danger. That framing shifts attention away from inequality and toward identity.

International institutions were described as either ineffective or compromised. The UN was said to have “no answers” on Gaza, Ukraine or Iran. Where diplomacy had failed, Rubio pointed to American bombing campaigns and special forces operations as examples of necessary leadership. The message was straightforward: institutions are only useful when they align with US power.

International law was treated in the same way. Rubio argued that adversaries hide behind legal abstractions while violating them in substance. The implication was not that law must be applied more consistently, but that it must not constrain Western action.

We confront this shift from within a country with limited room for manoeuvre. South Africa is deeply integrated into global financial markets and remains dependent on export access to Western economies.

At the same time, we have pursued a more independent diplomatic posture in recent years. Participation in Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), expanded engagement with China and the case brought before the International Court of Justice on Gaza signalled a willingness to diverge from Western consensus. Those decisions have already generated diplomatic hostility and informal pressure.

This does not require us to suspend judgment about other centres of power. Repression in Russia is well documented. China’s system rests on tight state control and labour exploitation. These realities do not disappear because those states stand in tension with Washington.

In some quarters of the South African left there has long been a temptation to treat geopolitical rivalry as a simple binary — to assume that opposition to the US is in itself progressive. That reflex weakens any serious defence of sovereignty and human dignity. If we insist that Western power must be held to account for coercion and violence, the same standard has to apply elsewhere.

Rubio’s speech returns to open racism and places Western civilisation above the principle of equal sovereignty and treats power as its own justification.

For South Africa, this makes independent foreign policy harder to sustain. We are economically exposed, politically divided and internally fragile. At the same time, we have taken positions — most notably at the International Court of Justice — that rest on the principle that power should answer to law. That stance will not sit comfortably within a system that treats law as optional and racial hierarchy as natural.

We are rapidly entering a new and very dangerous global order and will need to build alliances with democratic forces around the world to ensure that we are not vulnerable.