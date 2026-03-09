EDITORIAL | Those implicated in corruption must be prosecuted without fear or favour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for corruption and bribe he received from Bosasa.

It took just more than five years after former ANC MP Vincent Smith was arrested and charged with fraud and corruption related to gratifications he received from Bosasa, but the most important development came on Thursday when he reached a plea and sentence agreement with the state and was handed an effective seven-year prison term.

This is a shot in the arm for the criminal justice system as it seeks to make those responsible for corruption account for their actions.

Smith’s convictions related to gifts he received from Bosasa, including security upgrades to his home worth R800,000, cash payments and other benefits. He was also accused of failing to declare R28m in taxable income to the South African Revenue Service.

When judge Mohamed Ismail sentenced Smith on Thursday, he noted that he was a lawmaker entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the laws of the country were upheld. The judge also described corruption as a scourge that has reached alarming levels that needed to be addressed decisively.

Smith’s case arose from evidence presented at the commission of inquiry into state capture, where Bosasa CFO Angelo Agrizzi testified that Bosasa allegedly paid bribes and benefits to politicians. He said these benefits were meant to protect Bosasa’s government contracts, especially with the department of correctional services.

Agrizzi has also not been let off the hook. In November last year, he was sentenced to 40 years’ direct imprisonment, was wholly suspended for five years on various conditions. These included that he co-operate with the prosecutors and provide the investigators with affidavits, detailing the full extent of his knowledge of all matters investigated by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption regarding the corruption at Bosasa.

Cosatu has also welcomed Smith’s conviction and sentencing, saying it sends a positive message to society that the wheels of justice are beginning to move. Cosatu said the conviction of a former parliamentary committee chairperson and member of the ruling party is a powerful affirmation that the rule of law must and will apply to all, no matter how powerful, and in particular to those entrusted by society to lead government.

Smith is not the only one facing a charge of corruption related to Bosasa. Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair, for example, first appeared in court in 2022 on allegations he had accepted a bribe from Bosasa in the form of a security system worth some R200,000. He has been on suspension since 2020.

There are other cases of corruption that the state is investigating after Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture commission, but no prosecutions have been instituted.

These ongoing cases highlight the slow pace at which corruption matters are finalised in the country and the continued need for vigilance and accountability.

Many related cases are still pending, and there is an urgent need for other people and officials implicated in corruption to be prosecuted and cases to be brought to finality.

The sentencing of Smith is a reminder that accountability is possible, but it must now be extended to all cases, without fear or favour, to restore confidence in the integrity of the state.