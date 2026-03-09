OLIVER METH | Zille’s Joburg launch: the stagecraft, symbolism and subtle storytelling 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA boss Helen Zille addresses supporters of the party who have come out in numbers to hear the DA manifesto at the city hall of Johannesburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

Watching the launch of Helen Zille’s manifesto launch on Saturday, for mayor of Johannesburg, felt less like attending a traditional political announcement and more like watching a carefully choreographed production in which messaging, optics, symbolism and performance were woven together to deliver a very specific narrative. That narrative being that the city is broken, the governing establishment has failed, and she is the experienced fixer returning to make things work again.

As someone who studies political communication closely, I watched the launch not simply for the promises, but for the signals ― the language choices, the stagecraft, the symbolism and the subtle storytelling embedded in the performance.

Before Zille even touched the microphone, the stage had already delivered the first message.

Black women ushered her to the stage through song and rhythmic dancing, while two black male supporters worked the crowd like hype men at a rally, leading chants that echoed through the venue. Flanking her were some of the DA’s most visible black leaders, including Solly Msimanga and Belinda Kayser‑Echeozonjoku.

This was not random choreography. Political campaigns today understand that imagery travels faster than policy. The optics here, for Zille ― a white political heavyweight entering a hall surrounded by black supporters singing liberation struggle songs ― is designed to visually challenge one of the DA’s long-standing political problems: the perception that it struggles to win the trust of black voters.

In song, members and supporters of the DA have come out in numbers to hear the manifesto delivered by Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille at Johannesburg City Hall. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

This is political communication in its purest form: stage the picture first, deliver the message second.

Once she began speaking, Zille moved quickly to the campaign’s central narrative. Johannesburg, she argued, has declined from being the economic engine of South Africa into a city paralysed by municipal dysfunction ― a place of broken traffic lights, potholes, water cuts and collapsing infrastructure.

These are not abstract governance problems. They are daily irritations for residents. And politically, that is exactly why they work as campaign material. When Zille speaks about potholes and broken traffic lights, she is tapping into frustrations that voters already feel in their bones.

In communications terms, this is called problem ownership: define the crisis clearly enough and voters will begin to associate you with the solution.

One of the more curious rhetorical moments in her speech came when Zille addressed supporters as part of her “big blue family”. At another point she referred to them jokingly as the “blue people”. It might sound like lighthearted banter, but politically it is a clever piece of branding.

Political parties are no longer simply organisations competing for votes, they are brands competing for loyalty. By invoking “blue people”, Zille was constructing a shared identity around the party’s colour, an emotional tribe rather than a traditional electorate.

The message is subtle but powerful: if you are part of the blue family, you belong to something bigger than a campaign.

Of course, no campaign speech would be complete without political punches thrown at rivals.

Zille took aim at a range of political actors and her rival candidates in the Johannesburg mayoral race. The subtext was clear: the ruling political establishment, from municipal leaders to national figures, has failed.

This is campaign strategy 101. Discredit the incumbent and you create space for yourself.

Another pillar of her messaging was the promise to root out corruption. She described Johannesburg as being captured by networks of patronage and inefficiency, a city where inflated contracts and mismanagement have hollowed out the state.

Politically, this message is powerful because corruption has become one of the most emotionally resonant issues in South Africa. She has positioned herself as the clean-up crew and automatically tapped into public anger.

But anti-corruption rhetoric also comes with a risk: voters have heard it before, from politicians across the spectrum. The challenge is proving that it is more than a campaign slogan.

Then came the bold headline-grabbing economic ambition on attracting 200,000 new jobs to Johannesburg and restoring the city as the continent’s premier economic hub. This is the kind of promise that electrifies campaign speeches, but it also raises a fundamental political question.

Municipal governments do not directly create jobs ― they create the conditions in which jobs might emerge. Economic growth depends on national policy, investor confidence, infrastructure stability and global markets.

So while the promise makes for compelling rhetoric, the pathway to delivering it remains far more complicated than the speech suggests.

From a communications standpoint, Zille remains one of the sharpest political strategists in South Africa. Her messaging is disciplined, her storytelling sharp and her framing clear.

Running through the speech was the DA’s most consistent campaign message: competence. The party’s argument is simple, where it governs, things work.

And in comparison with many struggling municipalities across South Africa, the DA does point to administrative performance in cities like Cape Town as evidence.

But that narrative is not without its own contradictions. Cape Town may be relatively better governed in terms of infrastructure and municipal efficiency, yet it remains deeply unequal, it still reflects extreme inequality by global standards.

In other words, what Zille needs to understand is that administrative competence does not automatically resolve structural poverty. That nuance rarely appears in her campaign speeches.

One of the most striking aspects of the launch was the soundtrack. Struggle songs that are historically associated with liberation movements echoed through the hall.

It was a fascinating political moment. The DA, a party long associated with liberal opposition politics rather than liberation struggle history, was leaning into the symbolic language of that tradition.

It is Zille’s campaign attempt to rewrite her and the party’s political identity. But whether voters interpret it as genuine or as political theatre remains to be seen.

From a communications standpoint, Zille remains one of the sharpest political strategists in South Africa. Her messaging is disciplined, her storytelling sharp and her framing clear. She understands how to translate complex governance failures into everyday language that resonates with voters.

That is the strength of her campaign. But there are weaknesses too.

The narrative of the heroic fixer returning to rescue a collapsing city risks oversimplifying the structural complexity of Johannesburg’s challenges. Coalition politics, fiscal constraints, national policy and entrenched inequality will shape the city’s future far more than a single mayor. Her speech rarely dwelled on these realities.

Watching the launch unfold, one thing became clear. This campaign will be fought as much through narrative and symbolism as through policy.

Zille understands that modern politics is not only about governing, it is about storytelling.

And while the storytelling may be compelling, voters will ultimately decide whether it represents genuine leadership or simply the latest chapter in South Africa’s long tradition of political theatrics.

Oliver Meth is a development and political communications specialist and former CR17 Ramaphosa ANC presidential campaign communications and media consultant