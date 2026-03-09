PALI LEHOHLA | The 1:1 ratio paradox: a numerical conscience for South Africa’s democracy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From analysing at a global level, this article zooms in to Mabopane and Ethekwini to disabuse us of the flying blind politics of our time. Pictured: President Cyril Ramaphosa on a train from Mabopane, north of Pretoria, to Pretoria station.

The statistician-general regales us every quarter with numbers. Like his teacher with a batch of pens on the left top of his discoloured jacket, the sweat of the statistician-general is soon going to discolour his Italian suits because no-one is listening to him. Not even to the innovation that is in his latest fourth quarter numbers.

The president and the minister of finance saw in this 31.4% green shoots. The Lehohla Ledger, a collation of statistics and my past columns, sees the death of democracy. The 1:1 parity in the numbers where 17.1-million in the labour market equals 17.1-million unemployed is not a lottery win at a casino but a catastrophic blow to democracy.

The release of the fourth-quarter Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for 2025 by StatsSA offers more than just a marginal update on our national plight. While the official unemployment rate’s slight dip to 31.4% might be toasted in government boardrooms as a sign of “resilience”, a deeper forensic audit using the Lehohla Ledger reveals a staggering structural symmetry that should give every democrat pause.

At the heart of the 42.1-million working-age South Africans lies a “magic of numerology” that is as precise as it is haunting. The numbers have converged into a perfect 1:1 ratio: 17.1-million people are employed, and exactly 17.1-million people sit outside the labour force. This is not merely a statistical coincidence; it is the numerical manifestation of a fractured social contract.

To understand this parity, we must move beyond the “headline” and into the composition of the excluded. The 17.1-million outside the labour force is split between 4.6-million in the potential labour force (those who want to work but have been ground down by the search) and 12.5-million who are “others” — students, home-makers or the chronically discouraged.

Data suggests the 0.5% “drop” in unemployment was not driven by a massive surge in opportunity, but by 128,000 people simply disappearing from the active labour force. They didn’t find work; they migrated across the ledger into the “Not Economically Active” column. In the formal sector, we saw a gain of 320,000 jobs, yet this was almost entirely cannibalised by a loss of 293,000 in the informal sector. This is the zero-sum game of a stagnant economy.

The true essence of this analysis is found at the ward level — the census mesh. By tracing mesh across the 1996, 2001, 2011 and 2022 censuses, we see that the 1:1 ratio is the sovereign risk that defined the 2024 general elections.

In the outliers — those specific municipal wards in the Eastern Cape or KwaZulu-Natal where the denominator of hope has been broken — the instruments show that the potential labour force is no longer a passive statistic. They are a mobilised political force. The parity between the “productive” 17.1-million and the “excluded” 17.1-million creates a tension that the ballot box can no longer ignore.

To apply the Ledger to the Q4 2025 results, we must look beyond the national aggregate of 31.4% and examine the census mesh at the ward and subplace levels. This is where the “metadata of economic disappearance” becomes a visible political force.

Based on the parity identified in the latest StatsSA release, here is a deep dive into how the 1:1 ratio manifests across specific geographies:

The erosion of traditional political support in areas like Mabopane is a direct consequence of the “Parity Dilemma”:

Tracing this mesh back to the 1985 Bophuthatswana Census, the transition from a subsidised homeland economy to the current structural stagnation is evident.

In specific contiguous within Ward 21, the ratio of employed residents to those outside the labour force has shifted from a productive surplus in the early 1990s to the current 1:1 “vortex of extinction”. When 17.1-million are employed and 17.1-million are outside the labour force, wards like these reach a tipping point where the state’s presence is felt only through grants, not growth.

The Mandeni and eThekwini surge

The 2024 general election results in Mandeni and parts of eThekwini provided the political metadata for this economic reality:

The surge of the MK Party in these areas wasn’t merely a personality-driven event; it was the political expression of the 1:1 ratio.

In these census meshes, the “potential labour force” (4.6-million nationally) is concentrated. These are individuals who have “disappeared” from active searching but remain a volatile political force. The election results mirrored the census data: where the ledger shows the highest density of the “excluded 17.1-million”, traditional political loyalty evaporated.

To verify these shifts across the 1996, 2001, 2011 and 2022 Censuses, a clear pattern emerges:

By aggregating these areas, the “strikingly equal” numbers noted in the Q4 2025 report are not a national coincidence but a localised crisis.

These ledgers confirm that the potential labour force is the fastest-growing cohort in peri-urban wards. This group, equal in scale to the total employed population, represents the primary risk to democratic stability.

South Africa can be described as a divided republic of 17.1-million:

side A: 17.1-million employed (the economic anchor)

side B: 17.1-million outside the labour force (the social volatility)

Any analysis that fails to use the census mesh to track these 17.1-million individuals at the placename level ignores the essential thrust of South Africa’s current trajectory.

We must stop treating these quarterly releases as weather reports and start seeing them as forensic evidence of a structural defect. The Lehohla Ledger demands that we look at the statistics at placenames found within a ward to authenticate the essence of our crisis.

If we continue to ignore the symmetry of the 1:1 ratio, we ignore the very force reshaping our democracy. The 2024 elections were the first tremor; the Q4 2025 results are the pulse. The metadata is clear: a nation divided exactly in half between the economically active and the economically invisible cannot stand indefinitely.

Dr Pali Lehohla is a professor of practice at the University of Johannesburg, a research associate at Oxford University and a distinguished alumni of the University of Ghana. He is the former statistician-general of South Africa