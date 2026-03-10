KEDIBONE DIALE-TLABELA | The trains will keep running

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The current concession agreement between the Gauteng provincial government and Bombela Concession Company for the Gautrain reaches its conclusion on March 27, 2026.

When the first Gautrain departed Sandton Station for OR Tambo International Airport on June 8 2010, it did something that felt, at the time, almost too good to be true. It showed South Africans what public transport could look and feel like. Clean. Punctual. Safe. Dignified. For many commuters boarding that train, it was the first time public transport had felt like a genuine option rather than a last resort.

Fifteen years and more than 200-million passenger trips later, that promise has held. A recent brand valuation study found that 85% of Gautrain customers use the service to travel to work, and the reasons they keep coming back are consistent: reliability, efficiency and safety. Ask any regular Gautrain commuter and they will say the same.

As the current concession agreement approaches its conclusion, the process of appointing a new private partner to operate, maintain, refurbish, upgrade and modernise the Gautrain system for the next 15 years is at an advanced stage of negotiation.

A preferred bidder has been identified for the new concession agreement. During the negotiation period, the GMA has triggered a contractual holdover arrangement as of March 28 2026, that will allow the current operator, Bombela Operating Company (BOC), to continue operating the Gautrain system as per the existing Concession Agreement, which makes provision for a holdover period of six months, thereby ensuring uninterrupted service to passengers. A contractual holdover arrangement ensures that services continue without a single interruption while the new concession is finalised.

By March 27 2026, the capital costs of building the Gautrain will have been fully settled. We enter this new chapter without construction debt, which means the value generated by the system can be directed towards what matters most: improving and expanding a service that has already demonstrated its worth.

There has been speculation about what this means for commuters, and I want to address it plainly.

The standards will not drop. The fares will not suddenly spike. The trains will not slow down. What changes is the name of the private company managing the system. What does not change is the system itself, the service levels it delivers, or the government’s commitment to maintaining and growing it. The incoming operator inherits a system that has maintained above 90% availability and punctuality for 15 consecutive years. That record sets the standard. It is not negotiable.

The most important thing to understand about this transition is the one fact that tends to get lost in the conversation: the Gautrain has always belonged to the people of Gauteng. It is a state-owned asset, valued at about R45bn. Private operators have managed it on behalf of government, but ownership has never been in question, and it is not in question now.

The incoming operator is mandated not merely to maintain the status quo but to refurbish, upgrade and modernise the system over the next 15 years.

We have also heard the criticism that the Gautrain serves only a narrow demographic, and we have not dismissed it. The KlevaMova programme, launched in May 2025, offers a 50% discount on fares to low-income earners, learners, pensioners and Sassa disability grant recipients. Students under 25 travel at half price through the Student Product. These are not gestures. They are concrete steps towards a Gautrain that works for a much wider range of people. Commuters who switch from private vehicles to the Gautrain reduce their carbon emissions by 52% per trip. That benefit should be available to everyone.

The transition to a new operator comes at a moment of significant ambition for Gauteng’s transport future. The Gautrain is not standing still.

The proposed extensions to Soweto, Fourways, Lanseria and Mamelodi are at the heart of government’s efforts to reverse the spatial inequalities left by apartheid, connecting communities that were deliberately placed far from economic opportunity to a world-class transport system that was not originally built with them in mind. Fifteen years of impact make the case for that investment more compellingly than any policy document could.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced an investment in this extension, with Phase One linking Marlboro through Sandton, Randburg and Cosmo City already gazetted and advancing through statutory processes.

The numbers make the case. The Gautrain has contributed R46bn in economic value to Gauteng since 2010. Some 245,000 jobs have been created through property development alone around its stations. For every rand invested in the system, R1.72 is returned to the Gauteng economy. A Gauteng gridlocked at 10km per hour is a Gauteng that loses jobs, investment and people.

The new concession is the foundation of the next one, built on 15 years of proving that world-class public transport is possible in South Africa. The trains will keep running. The work continues.

Diale-Tlabela is Gauteng MEC for roads and transport