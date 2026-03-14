HogarthPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Bernice Swarts

Bread and electoral circuses

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

Forestry, fisheries and environment deputy minister Bernice Swarts says a key highlight of 100 days in office was the opportunity to engage with staff and stakeholders.
This week’s mampara is one Bernice Swarts, a clown moonlighting as the deputy minister of forestry, fisheries & environmental affairs. (Misha Jordaan)

This week’s mampara is one Bernice Swarts, a clown moonlighting as the deputy minister of forestry, fisheries & environmental affairs.

She thought she had read the room well when she decided it was a grand idea to procure a truckload of bread to dish out to voters in a desperate bid to bolster the ANC’s election campaign ahead of expected fierce municipal polls later in 2026.

This week, a video went viral showing “Breadnice”, clad in ANC regalia, handing out loaves of bread — with party volunteers in tow.

“We are here from the ANC. One loaf [for] one family from the ANC. In the ANC, there is life, [and] one loaf means a lot. Thanks to Ms Bernice Swarts, the deputy minister,” said ANC volunteers in applause.

But that bread giveaway was somewhat stale for ANC head honchos, who publicly rebuked Swarts and distanced themselves from her unsanctioned campaign.

Her actions were, at best, a lousy attempt at dealing with bread-and-butter issues — and, at worst, a spectacular flop at buttering up voters!

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