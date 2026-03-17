EDITORIAL | African Bank has a duty to rein in instability

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African Bank’s footprint is relatively small when compared with giants such as Standard Bank, FirstRand or Absa Group. However, this should raise concern far beyond its balance sheet.

The African Bank board has moved to allay fears regarding leadership and governance issues after the sudden departure of CEO Kennedy Bungane earlier this month.

African Bank surprised the market when it announced Bungane’s exit with immediate effect and the appointment of Zweli Manyathi as interim CEO.

Manyathi, a veteran banking executive, was the bank’s head of business and commercial banking before he was made interim CEO.

Bungane, who served at the helm for five years, was pushed out after financial losses in the first quarter and errors flagged by the Prudential Authority in its financial reporting.

Banks typically have succession plans to ensure leadership stability, and Bungane’s resignation raised alarm bells about whether the board’s succession planning had been sufficient.

But the African Bank board on Monday stood by its decision to appoint Manyathi and reiterated its fiduciary duty to the bank and its stakeholders.

It said Manyathi had solid leadership experience and that he and Bungane had worked side by side over the past four years and overseen the Business and Commercial Banking division, which had played a key role in African Bank’s growth and diversification strategy.

As part of a strategy under Bungane, African Bank acquired Grindrod and Sasfin’s commercial equipment finance and commercial property finance divisions. It also acquired Eskom’s home loan book business.

Governance instability raises questions about oversight, transparency and the resilience of its leadership structures.

The board said it was confident the leadership team under Manyathi would deliver to stakeholder expectations and sustain African Bank’s growth.

“The board is also confident in the long-term stewardship of African Bank, having established a successful leadership talent development system within the bank that ensures seamless succession and transition,” it said.

However, the handling of Bungane’s resignation and reports of leadership turbulence under chairperson Thabo Dloti have raised concerns in a highly regulated banking sector.

African Bank’s footprint is relatively small when compared with giants such as Standard Bank, FirstRand or Absa Group. However, this should raise concern far beyond its balance sheet.

Governance instability raises questions about oversight, transparency and the resilience of its leadership structures. This instability should also worry its public sector shareholders ― mainly the South African Reserve Bank and the Government Employees Pension Fund ― and major banks.

The board’s response on Monday was defensive but predictable. It said it had a fiduciary responsibility to the institution and its stakeholders. It also hit back, saying African Bank had a solid governance structure to make sure it complied with regulators.

“Where the board and leadership of African Bank encounters issues of poor performance and or non-compliance, it is incumbent on them to act swiftly in fulfilment of this responsibility.”

The bank said all material findings were reported to the relevant authority, including the Prudential Authority, as and when identified, investigated and resolved.

“The board and African Bank leadership remains committed to this mission.”

The challenge now for African Bank is to ensure the governance structure the board is talking about is functioning effectively, not only in moments of crisis but in ensuring stability, clarity of strategy and accountability.

The board dare not fail in its mission. The bank was on the brink of collapse in 2014 before being rescued, and the current leadership turmoil raises questions that the public thought had been settled.