Doing the right thing: Rectifying report on Eskom procurement

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On March 19 2026, Sunday Times online published an article that included allegations from whistleblowers that a senior Eskom manager in its security solutions division was manipulating procurement processes to favour companies allegedly linked to him.

The manager, Remone Govender, was named in the article. Mr Govender has subsequently denied links to any security companies contracted to Eskom. The whistleblowers have also been unable to provide any evidence of their claims.

While Eskom has confirmed that the issue of procurement in the division is the subject of an ongoing investigation, it declined to comment on specifics, adding that the senior manager at the centre of the allegations had not declared any relationship with the companies in question. We apologise unreservedly to Mr Govender.