EDITORIAL | At last, a commission that ensures heads are rolling

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Many South Africans have adopted a dismissive attitude towards commissions of inquiry because little or no action has been taken against those whose wrongdoing has been exposed in previous platforms.

But the Madlanga commission is proving to be a break from the norm and is renewing the confidence of citizens of a country who are seeing a quick turnaround of consequences for those whose alleged misdemeanors have been revealed during its proceedings.

The arrest of 16 people for a R360m South African Police Services tender irregularly awarded to one of alleged underworld kingpin Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala’s companies is a direct result of discoveries stemming from the commission’s investigations that revealed how these suspects allegedly conspired in the bid evaluation committee to ensure the tender was awarded to Matlala’s Medicare24 company.

The fact that among the 16 who appeared with Matlala and Medicare24 managing director James Murray in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of fraud, money laundering and misuse of public funds is a ‘dirty dozen’ of senior SAPS officers, is indicative of the depth of the rotten elements within the police force.

And the news on Wednesday that national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has been summoned to appear in court on April 21 in connection with the tender is yet another major development.

The stench of the rot permeated the air during the weeklong evidence of Sgt Fannie Nkosi at the Madlanga commission, which despite his flimsy denials unveiled a cobweb of intimate relationships between high-ranking generals prepared to be pliable to advance the operations of criminal syndicates.

The restoration of the rule of law and strengthening of all relevant structures must continue to be a priority project that will make it blatantly clear to criminals and their fellow travellers that the only place of haven is prison.

These arrests, which will hopefully eventually lead to successful prosecutions, are a major shot in the arm in rooting rotten elements out of the SAPS, and should send a strong message within the force that the noose is tightening around the necks of rogue elements.

While it is scary that some of our men and women in blue have no qualms about working in cahoots with the underworld, seeing such swift action will go a long way to restore confidence among a nation fast losing faith in those who are supposed to serve and protect.

The Madlanga commission is bringing back the belief that though it is a costly exercise, its impact is already being felt, even before it concludes its business, and it will not run the risk of being deemed a wasteful expenditure in the way the Zondo commission was described by many who believe that those implicated got off scot-free.

The restoration of the rule of law and strengthening of all relevant structures must continue to be a priority project that will make it blatantly clear to criminals and their fellow travellers that the only place of haven is prison.

A president with the courage to fire a police minister who appears to be travelling in the opposite direction of the law will earn more respect from a population who would otherwise see him as indecisive.