MONWABISI NCAYIYANA | The lonely war: why Iran stands alone, why Brics won’t come to its aid

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A man walks next to a poster with a picture of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, March 22 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Three weeks into a war that has already claimed over 1,300 Iranian lives, including that of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic finds itself engaged in a direct military confrontation with the US, Israel, France and the UK.

Yet as Iranian missiles strike US bases in Gulf states and Israeli territory, a question haunts Tehran’s strategy: where are its allies?

Iran formally joined Brics in 2024, placing itself within a bloc of 11 emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — that collectively represents nearly half of the world’s population and a growing share of global GDP.

The grouping has long positioned itself as an alternative to Western-dominated institutions, a vehicle for a “multipolar world” that challenges American primacy. In theory, Iran should not be fighting alone.

But theory is not strategy. And the past month has exposed Brics for what it truly is: not an alliance but a collection of profoundly divergent national interests that converge only when convergence costs nothing.

The silence that speaks volumes

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has spent the weeks since the February 28 US-Israeli joint attack on Tehran pleading with Brics members to act. In four separate phone calls with Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Araghchi has stressed that it is “essential for the institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture supporting regional and global stability and security”. He has called on regional and international bodies to “condemn the military aggression against Iran”.

The response has been deafening in its silence.

Under India’s current Brics chairmanship, the bloc has failed to issue any joint statement on the conflict. This is not for lack of precedent.

Last year, under Brazil’s leadership, Brics issued two separate statements condemning Israeli strikes on Iran. India, a signatory to those statements then, now presides over a bloc that cannot even agree on language expressing “grave concern”.

The official explanation from India’s foreign ministry is telling: “Some members of the Brics are directly involved in the current situation in the West Asia region, which has impacted forging a consensus on a common Brics position.”

The phrase “directly involved” is diplomatic code for a brutal reality: Brics members are not just refusing to support Iran; some are actively aligned against it.

The Gulf contradiction

The expanded membership that Iran celebrated as diplomatic victory has become its strategic nightmare. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both US security partners hosting American military bases, are now fellow Brics members. When Iran retaliates against US-Israeli aggression by striking Gulf infrastructure, it is striking its supposed Brics allies.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes have targeted US bases in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and Tehran has made clear it views Gulf states hosting American military infrastructure as legitimate targets. As Ajay Bisaria, a former Indian diplomat, put it, the crisis “has exposed the political contradictions within the expanded Brics. Its members are on opposing sides of a kinetic conflict, with Iran striking infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the UAE”.

These are not conditions under which military alliances function. They are not even the conditions under which diplomatic solidarity can be expected. How can Saudi Arabia and the UAE condemn US-Israeli strikes on Iran when Iran is simultaneously striking them? How can they be asked to support a fellow Brics member that is targeting their territory?

The economic calculus

If security contradictions explain Gulf reluctance, economic calculations explain the caution of others — including India and South Africa — who might otherwise be expected to take a stand.

South Africa, which in March hosted Brics+ naval exercises, made a quiet but devastating decision: Iran was excluded from active participation after the US threatened 25% tariffs on any country conducting military cooperation with Tehran.

The South African government “asked Tehran to step back out of concern that Iran’s public military presence could jeopardise sensitive trade and diplomatic relations with the US”. Iranian frigates were asked to leave the Simon’s Town naval base before live-fire drills began.

This is the crux of the matter. Russia and China benefit from Iran’s defiance. They benefit from a conflict that drains American resources and attention.

This is what solidarity looks like when tested by American economic power. South Africa, one of the largest beneficiaries of US trade preferences under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), calculated that its partnership with Washington was worth more than its partnership with Tehran. The calculus was cold, but it was rational.

India faces an even more complex predicament. As Brics chair, New Delhi is caught between its long-standing relationship with Iran — historically a key energy supplier and strategic partner — and its deepening ties with the US, including intelligence-sharing arrangements and defence cooperation. India has avoided criticising the initial US-Israeli strikes on Iran, even as it has condemned Iranian retaliation against Gulf states.

“The unfolding war, including the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz on which India’s energy imports heavily depend, is forcing New Delhi to rethink its position,” said Gulshan Sachdeva, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. India’s energy security, the safety of its nearly 10-million citizens in Gulf countries, and its broader economic interests all pull it away from taking sides with Iran.

The great powers’ quiet calculus

What of Russia and China, the two Brics members with the strategical heft to actually influence events? Both have condemned the US-Israeli strikes. Russian President Vladimir Putin described the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei as a “cynical violation of international law”. Moscow has called for de-escalation. Beijing has expressed concern.

But neither has moved beyond rhetoric. Neither has provided military assistance. Neither has intervened.

According to a report in the European Times, Russia and China have “carefully calibrated their support for Iran while avoiding a direct confrontation with the US”. Their assistance “is not about ideological solidarity with Iran’s clerical regime. It is about weakening American primacy, expanding their own influence, and demonstrating that Washington can no longer dictate terms in the Middle East”.

This is the crux of the matter. Russia and China benefit from Iran’s defiance. They benefit from a conflict that drains American resources and attention. They benefit from the erosion of US influence in a region where they seek to expand their own footholds. But they will not pay the price of Iran’s war. They will not risk direct confrontation. They will not, in the end, stand beside Tehran when the missiles are coming.

As one Iranian diplomat told The Washington Post: “We are alone against the biggest military superpower of the history.” That confession of isolation came from a regime that believed it had secured a place in the world’s most promising counterweight to Western power.

What Iran expected — and what Brics actually is

Iran’s miscalculation lies in what it thought Brics was versus what Brics actually is. Tehran saw the bloc as an emerging counter-hegemonic alliance, a vehicle for challenging Western dominance across all domains —economic, diplomatic, and ultimately military. Iran believed that membership would provide protection, that the collective weight of emerging economies would deter aggression.

But as Meera Shankar, a former Indian ambassador to the US, observed: “Brics is not an alliance of like-minded countries. It is a loose grouping with a bowered-based agenda encompassing trade, development, economic cooperation and strengthening multilateralism.” India’s posture defines Brics as a “non-Western economic club rather than an anti-Western security alliance”.

These distinctions matter. They matter profoundly when a member state finds itself at war. An economic club issues no joint defence guarantees. A platform for development cooperation organises no military response to aggression. A forum for multilateral dialogue cannot — and will not — transform itself overnight into a security pact.

Shanthie Mariet D’Souza, president of the Mantraya research forum, noted that it is “perhaps unrealistic to expect Brics to issue a joint statement, let alone intervene in any manner”. She added: “In today’s world, multilateral forums and regional organisations seem to have reduced leverage over state actions.”

Tehran’s strategic response

Iran, for its part, has recognised the isolation and adjusted its strategy accordingly. The regime has abandoned the “strategic patience” that defined its post-October 7 posture — the policy of absorbing blows while building capacity and waiting for diplomatic openings. The new approach, framed by Tehran as “peace through resistance”, is built on a stark calculation: if Iran must fight alone, it will fight on terms that leverage its unique advantages.

Those advantages are not military parity with the US. They are geographical and asymmetrical. Iran’s strategy now centres on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s fuel supplies pass. By partially closing the strait, Iran aims to “make this aggression super expensive for the aggressors”.

The bet is that sustained disruption of global energy markets — combined with a spike in oil prices and corresponding economic pressure on Western economies — will alter Washington’s cost-benefit calculus in ways that direct military confrontation cannot.

“The side that proves willing to absorb short-term pain while making the other’s pain unsustainable ultimately dictates the war’s trajectory,” reads a strategic analysis that appears to reflect Iranian thinking.

This is not the strategy of a state confident in its alliances. It is the strategy of a state that has concluded it can rely only on itself — and on the non-state allies it has cultivated over decades, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen. These “archers on the hill”, as Iranian strategists reportedly describe them, are tasked with operationalising a war of attrition designed to outlast American will.

The deeper truth

The uncomfortable truth that Iran’s isolation reveals is not about Brics specifically but the nature of the emerging multipolar order that countries like Iran have championed. Multipolarity, it turns out, does not mean solidarity. The dissolution of US unipolarity has not produced a coherent alternative structure of alliance and mutual obligation. It has produced a landscape of competing interests, where every state calculates its own advantage, and where solidarity ends precisely where costs begin.

Brics members will condemn aggression in carefully worded statements. They will speak of “concern” and “de-escalation”. They will, in some cases, offer quiet diplomatic support. But when the choice is between backing Iran and protecting their own economies, their own security relationships, their own access to American markets and American protection — they will choose themselves.

This is not treachery. It is realism. And it is a realism that Iran, in its enthusiasm for Brics membership, perhaps chose not to see.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if India was a “friend of Iran”, then Brics should play a “strong” and “constructive” role in addressing the conflict . The implication was clear: friendship, in this understanding, demands action. But the response from New Delhi — and from every other Brics capital — has demonstrated that international friendships rarely survive contact with vital interests.

The limits of paper alliances

As the war enters its fourth week, Iran fights on. Its strategy is costly, risky and deeply uncertain. But it is also the only strategy available to a state that has learned the limits of paper alliances and the reality of its own isolation.

Brics will likely survive this crisis. It will continue to hold meetings, issue communiques on economic cooperation and serve as a forum for emerging powers to coordinate on issues of mutual interest. But the lesson of the past month is clear: Brics is not an alliance. It was never intended to be one. And those who imagined it could serve as a shield against Western military power have learnt a painful lesson about the gap between diplomatic rhetoric and strategic reality.

For Iran, the path forward is one of self-reliance — a path it has walked before, under decades of sanctions and isolation and a path it now walks again. “Peace through resistance” is not a slogan born of confidence in one’s allies. It is a slogan born of the recognition that, in the end, every nation stands alone.

The question that remains is whether the broader project of constructing a genuine multipolar order can survive this moment. If the world’s leading emerging economies cannot find common cause when one of their members is attacked, when a head of state is assassinated, when a nation is subjected to sustained military assault — then what, exactly, is the purpose of these institutions? What are they for, if not for moments like this?

These are questions that Brics members will have to answer. But they will answer them in their own time, on their own terms and in their own interests. Iran, meanwhile, fights on — alone.

Monwabisi Ncayiyana is a member of the ANC in ward 32 KZN and former EC provincial executive committee member of Sasco