JULIUS MALEMA | Voter registration is the first act of economic freedom

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March is when the EFF and other revolutionaries remember what happened in 1960, when Robert Sobukwe and thousands of brave Africans died at Sharpeville demanding the right to move freely in their own land. For this act of conscience, 69 people were gunned down. They died believing the vote would bring economic freedom and liberation.

It is in this light that the Economic Freedom Fighters launched its registration campaign over the weekend, because we recognise that our hard-fought democracy is under siege. We launched a campaign by volunteers and ordinary people who refuse to continue suffering.

Thirty-two years after 1994, the EFF is forced to ask where our hard-fought freedom is? Where is the dignity that was fought for? Where are the jobs? Where is the land? Where is affordable electricity and clean water? The ANC promised all of these, but instead, we have inherited a system where the black majority remains dispossessed, our townships still lack basic services, unemployment has reached devastating levels and young people leave school with no hope of employment.

The democratic project failed because the elite seized power while the black majority suffered. When services are privatised, their friends become richer. When contracts go to cronies and debts are written off for corporations, wealth concentrates upward. This is the system that governs us.

Election after election, voter turnout decreases because people have stopped believing in the possibility of change. Young people see no value in voting. Out of 9-million people aged 18 to 29, only 4.4-million were registered to vote in 2024. When people lose faith in the ballot, they lose faith in the possibility of change itself. Despair becomes resignation. Resignation becomes acceptance. And once people accept their suffering as permanent, they become easier to govern.

When people stop voting, when they stop believing in the power of the ballot, they hand power to those who would exploit them without consequence. The ANC and the DA do not want new voters because they know young voters will never accept failure as a solution. But the EFF wants every South African registered, whether you vote for us or not, because we respect democracy.

The true leaders of the EFF are not in air-conditioned offices. They are in local voting districts, in townships, and can be found wearing red T-shirts going door to door, understanding challenges in their communities without asking for votes.

A true EFF leader walks with a canvassing sheet, pen and red T-shirt. They listen to communities first without looking to be rewarded with a vote. They are volunteers who are working hard to solve water and electricity challenges in their communities.

People who are unsure about why they should vote, should ask the security guards of Johannesburg who are now insourced with higher salaries, medical aid and pensions thanks to EFF council motions. They should ask the cleaners in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay, who were all insourced through EFF advocacy. They should ask the students registering for free through Sizofunda Ngenkani. They should refer to the clinics that now operate 24 hours and remember that VAT remains 15% and not the 17% that the GNU government wanted to impose on our people.

The ANC and the DA parade mayoral candidates as if individual personalities, not policy and performance, matter. They offer no manifestos, only faces. The DA leader speaks of fixing Johannesburg’s water crisis by handing control to the private sector, as if privatisation is a plan rather than an abdication of responsibility.

Democracy is not dead. It has been used as a tool to silence and to diminish the value of our people. But not in our name.

The people of South Africa are tired of this game. We do not need old white women who think drinking alcohol in a tavern will seduce black voters. That is racism. Black people already suffer from alcohol abuse and reducing the intelligence of black voters to being impressed by this performance is contempt dressed as campaigning.

The EFF does not offer gimmicks but rather tangible solutions. We want to know that when they register to vote, they are voting for affordable electricity and an end to load-shedding. They are voting for water infrastructure that will end billions lost to leakages. A vote for the EFF is a vote for expropriated buildings to be converted to affordable housing. It is a vote for early childhood centres in every ward.

As the EFF we are clear that the days of VIP treatment are over because these happen at the expense of our people. Leaders will be deployed to their home wards and there will be no leading through WhatsApp. Every fighter is expected on the ground, with the people and attending to community challenges, remote leadership will not be tolerated or accepted. From now onwards, EFF weekends belong to service delivery and voter registration.

As the road to local government elections draws nearer and we focus on our domestic and community challenges, we cannot forget that we form part of a global community. Forces such as Donald Trump that continue to threaten global sovereignty must never have their actions legitimised. The EFF will continue to speak out against the racist attacks of America and its president. A country that kidnaps presidents and bombs schoolchildren does not deserve the World Cup. We call for a boycott if hosted in the US.

The EFF calls on all South Africans to register to vote, because registering to vote is an act of defiance against those claiming democracy is dead. Democracy is not dead. It has been used as a tool to silence and to diminish the value of our people. But not in our name.

The EFF is not simply asking for votes, parading mayoral candidates, or recycling power hungry politicians who are oblivious to the plight of our people. We are offering ward candidates a plan. We are offering in-sourcing, a living wage and clinics that operate for 24 hours. We are offering dignity, affordable electricity and running water.

The only way to attain this is to register, to be on the voters’ roll and to wake up on election day and vote for a candidate of the EFF.

Julius Malema is the CIC and president of the Economic Freedom Fighters