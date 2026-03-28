Mampara of the week: Fannie Masemola

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While we all know that some — many? — police officers are corrupt, we do take it on faith that someone at the top must be fighting the good fight and trying to keep those in the lower ranks on the straight and narrow.

We hoped that surely the national police commissioner was that person, the embodiment of integrity and the very epitome of righteous policing. But when Fannie Masemola was served with a summons to appear in court in the Medicare24 tender case, we realised we had been pinning our hopes on a mampara in disguise.

Twelve other officers are in the dock on the charges relating to how underworld figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala earned millions from the very police who should have been arresting him.

It’s not funny, Fannie, that the head of the police earns the dubious honour of being the country’s Masempara of the week.