Mampara of the week: Douglas Maimane

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Spare a thought for the long-suffering residents of the circus that is Madibeng municipality in the North West. Amid decay all around, mayor Douglas Maimane is proving to be a clown of the highest order. Faced with allegations of rampant maladministration and corruption, he is pulling every trick out of his funny-guy manual to keep his job.

This week the Sunday Times heard a recording in which Maimane offers opposition councillors R200,000 to gang up on the ANC — his own party — in the coming elections. Even better, though, is that the bribe would not be from his own pocket but would be sourced from council funds.

That he’s been useless as a mayor seems obvious — and he clearly should not have the weight of mayoral chains around his now very exposed neck.

And so, onwards to his next glittering achievement: Maimpara of the Week, an accolade that is as overdue as it is well deserved.