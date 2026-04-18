NDUMISO NGCOBO | Whose blood pressure is it anyway?

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As prickly as medical professionals tend to get about patients who arrive in the consulting room armed with Google and AI self-diagnoses, I think they are entitled to them, says the writer. Stock photo.

All my mother wished for from her four sons was one Catholic priest and one medical doctor. She only got half her wishes — from my younger brother. As the only son with an aptitude for mathematics and the sciences, I was the designated doctor. Due to a combination of rebellion and pathological laziness, I failed her.

I did register for a BSc degree. However, only managing to pass chemistry 1 after four attempts, if you count supplementary exams every January, is not the most auspicious start for an aspiring doctor.

My Catholic priest brother likes to point out that what I do for a living does serve a therapeutic purpose. If he’s to be believed, my weekly hallucinatory musings probably reduce many a 180/25 blood pressure reading to an acceptable 130/85. I call this a win-win situation because, frankly, I would have made a terrible doctor.

I’m not shy to share my half-baked self-diagnoses gleaned from the internet.

One thing I’m certain of is that even I would have hated to have me as a patient. I’m the most difficult kind. This is mostly because I’m not shy to share my half-baked self-diagnoses gleaned from the internet. I second-guess those hapless gods with stethoscopes relentlessly. It has led to many a dramatic divorce between doctors and this big-headed know-it-all.

One fellow got so exasperated with my intransigence he stopped me mid-sentence and barked: “Mr Ngcobo, who is the doctor here? You or me?” The last straw that broke that particular medical camel’s back was my retort: “That depends. Whose chest are we discussing here?”

This is how it came to pass that he abandoned all allegiance to the Hippocratic Oath and told me: “Suit yourself and do what you please then.” All I can do is go on my knees and throw myself on the mercy of the court of public opinion. But the story has a happy ending; I count the doctor in question among my friends three decades later. However, whenever I try to solicit medical advice from him, he clenches his teeth and growls in my general direction.

But we should all be proactive and take responsibility for our own health. As prickly as medical professionals tend to get about patients who arrive in the consulting room armed with Google and AI self-diagnoses, I think they are entitled to them.

The gogos and oupas, in particular, are chained by the ankle to their preferred medication and are really only consulting because they can’t access it over the counter. And how dare some upstart who was a snot-faced toddler in nappies during the Domoina floods tell them what they need when they have lived in their bodies for 85 years? You cannot, for instance, send my mother away with flu meds that do not include her trusty Bactrim. Have you gone and lost your marbles?

I had my arguments at hand, and just five years ago there might have been a war of words. But I bit my tongue like a champ and took my dressing-down on the chin

I’m proud to report that I think I am personally growing up, turning over a new leaf in this regard. Something about being in my 50s has made me value my peace more than before.

Halfway through our weekly hike, the missus and I were caught in flash floods last Sunday afternoon. I must have been infected in those chilly conditions. After two days of the obligatory testosterone-inspired aversion to consulting a medical professional and trying out garlic and ginger home remedies from the Middle Ages, I presented myself at my local branch of one of the private health-care network facilities. My doctor, a pleasant but no-nonsense middle-aged woman, performed all the perfunctory tests, including my blood pressure, which she concluded was a bit on the high side.

I do suffer from chronic hypertension, and she had put me on what I had always thought was an unnecessarily high dosage: around 20mg of the medication in question. Typically, I’d sought a second opinion, and the other doctor agreed with me and reduced it to 5mg, saying the higher dosage was akin to swatting a mosquito using a hand grenade.

So she starts berating me about it. I had my arguments at hand, and just five years ago there might have been a war of words. But I bit my tongue like a champ and took my dressing-down on the chin.

Depending on whose data you believe, the levels of nicotine, alcohol, prescription and recreational drug dependence in the medical profession are matched only by those observed among struggling Hollywood actors and biker gang members. To be fair to them, if you had to deal with a dozen patients like me every single day, wouldn’t you be a junkie too?