Mampara of the week: Sisisi Tolashe

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Who would buy a new or even second-hand car from social development minister Sisisi Tolashe? Buyers beware. This mamma mampara failed to declare to parliament a “gift” of two new Chinese cars — claiming they were intended for the ANC Women’s League, of which she is president. No personal benefit, you see.

Then, caught out in that explanation, she changed gear before the ANC integrity commission. Her new version was that she was worried the vehicles might be attached by the sheriff — a deception that is “not uncommon” in the ANCWL, she tells us, seemingly unaware that hiding assets could constitute a criminal offence.

After much controversy, the cars have suddenly turned up at Luthuli House — and a wheeler-dealer of some distinction.