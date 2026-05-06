EDITORIAL | NSFAS under administration - necessary, but not enough

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The decision to place the National Student Financial Aid Scheme under administration is long overdue — but it is also a damning indictment of the state’s repeated failure to protect one of its most critical institutions.

Minister Buti Manamela’s intervention did not come out of nowhere. It came after years of board instability, persistent audit failures, dysfunctional payment systems and a governance culture that never quite managed to hold anyone meaningfully accountable. When an institution collapses this visibly and this slowly, administration is not a bold move; it is the last resort.

What makes this particularly troubling is that it has happened before. This is the third time NSFAS has been placed under administration. That is not bad luck — it’s a pattern, and patterns demand harder questions than a change of hands at the top can answer.

Prof Hlengani Mathebula now holds the reins, with the board dissolved and decision-making centralised under state authority. The government insists this is about continuity, not collapse — that funding, allowances, and student appeals will proceed uninterrupted. That reassurance is necessary precisely because the fear of disruption is legitimate.

But the reassurance also peels over something deeper. NSFAS is not a peripheral bureaucracy. It sits at the heart of South Africa’s post-apartheid promise — funding millions of poor and working-class students, and sitting at the crossroads of access to education, youth unemployment and social mobility. When it fails, the damage is not administrative. It is generational.

Opposition parties have not held back. The DA has questioned the political motivations behind leadership appointments and warned of a governance reset without a credible turnaround plan. The EFF has raised concerns about proper board processes being bypassed.

The MK Party went further, calling NSFAS a vehicle captured by political elites — and arguing that the minister’s justification for administration, referencing audit findings from a period before the current board was even constituted, simply does not hold up.

The institution has long operated at a scale its systems were never properly built to handle, particularly around digital payments and student verification. That is a design problem, not just a leadership one.

Some of those critiques are politically convenient. But some are not wrong.

The structural problems at NSFAS — weak institutional design, politicised governance, and chronic accountability gaps — did not emerge overnight and will not be solved by administration alone.

The institution has long operated at a scale its systems were never properly built to handle, particularly around digital payments and student verification. That is a design problem, not just a leadership one.

Administration buys time. The real test is what happens with it. If this intervention does not produce genuine structural reform in systems, governance, and consequence management, it will simply be the prelude to a fourth crisis.

South Africa’s students cannot afford that.