OLIVER METH | Phala Phala scandal has become ammunition against the pursuit of justice

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen reassurance over retreat, but beneath the calm tone of his address on Monday night to the nation, lies a governing party tearing itself apart in public view.

What we are witnessing is no longer simply a constitutional process around Phala Phala. It is an internal political war inside the African National Congress, intertwined with growing tensions with the South African Communist Party, factional calculations and an ANC caucus increasingly arranging itself into two camps: those preparing to praise Ramaphosa as the defender of constitutionalism, and those quietly positioning themselves to bury him politically.

Ramaphosa’s speech was carefully crafted to project steadiness, as he leaned heavily on the judgment of the Constitutional Court, not to evade accountability but to justify his decision to take the section 89 independent panel report on judicial review. In doing so, he attempted to move the debate away from the noise of political theatre and back towards process, law and constitutional principle.

That matters because much of the independent panel’s findings were rooted in allegations initially raised by former spy boss Arthur Fraser. Ramaphosa’s central argument remains that hearsay allegations and politically loaded accusations cannot be elevated into conclusive proof of wrongdoing without proper scrutiny. His legal and political strategy is therefore clear: challenge the credibility and reasoning of the panel itself before the impeachment process can gather momentum.

Somewhere within the intelligence and security machinery, there are almost certainly people who know the origin of the funds and the full details surrounding the transactions. But selective leaks, political timing and factional mobilisation suggest that this has never been a straightforward pursuit of justice alone.

For those who still retain confidence in Ramaphosa, the speech likely did enough. He was composed, non-defensive and deliberate. He did not sound like a man cornered. Instead, he sounded like someone trying to reassure investors, ANC structures, alliance partners and ordinary South Africans that the state itself remains stable. In a country exhausted by institutional collapse, corruption scandals and factional warfare, that reassurance carries political value.

Importantly, Ramaphosa avoided being dragged too deeply into the emotional and performative side of the political debate. He did not attack Parliament. He did not attack the judiciary. He did not lash out at opponents. Instead, he framed his position within the rule of law, repeatedly stressing that the Constitutional Court itself acknowledged the right to review the panel report. That distinction is politically important. It allows him to argue that he is not defying accountability, but participating in the constitutional mechanisms available to any citizen.

At the heart of his defence is a line he has repeated consistently since the Phala Phala scandal emerged: he did not steal public money. That remains the key political distinction Ramaphosa and his allies are trying to cement in the public mind.

The framing increasingly becoming visible inside ANC battles is one between factions associated with alleged looting of state resources and a president accused of conduct linked to private business dealings conducted at arm’s length from the state.

But that argument is not without weaknesses. South Africans are still owed answers. The public still wants clarity on the source of the foreign currency, the nature of the buffalo transactions, why the cattle were apparently never collected, and why elements of the security response created the perception of concealment. Even if no public funds were involved, questions around transparency, ethics and disclosure remain legitimate.

Yet it is equally true that many of the loudest political actors, like the EFF, MKP, ATM and SACP who are weaponising Phala Phala, appear less interested in accountability than in political elimination. The scandal has become ammunition in a much broader struggle over succession, power and control of the ANC’s future direction.

Somewhere within the intelligence and security machinery, there are almost certainly people who know the origin of the funds and the full details surrounding the transactions. But selective leaks, political timing and factional mobilisation suggest that this has never been a straightforward pursuit of justice alone.

Ramaphosa understands this. His speech carried the undertone of a man refusing to surrender to a coordinated political sabotage. His declaration that resigning would amount to “giving in” to those seeking to reverse institutional renewal was perhaps the clearest indication yet that he views this fight as bigger than Phala Phala itself. He is positioning himself as the defender of constitutional order against forces he implies are linked to impunity, institutional capture and the politics of destabilisation.

Whether South Africans accept that framing remains uncertain.

The danger for Ramaphosa is that constitutional correctness does not always translate into political legitimacy. South Africans may appreciate his respect for institutions while still feeling uneasy about the unanswered ethical questions surrounding Phala Phala. The ANC, meanwhile, appears increasingly consumed by internal calculations about survival after Ramaphosa rather than governance under him.

What the country saw in Ramaphosa’s address was therefore not simply a president defending himself. It was a president trying to hold together a fragile governing coalition, calm nervous markets, reassure citizens about constitutional stability and survive a political knife fight unfolding inside his own movement.

For now, he has bought himself political breathing room. But the deeper crisis inside the ANC, within the alliance and in public trust itself remains unresolved.

Oliver Meth is a development and political communications strategist. He also previously worked as media consultant for the CR17: Ramaphosa ANC Presidential Campaign