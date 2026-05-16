Mampara of the week: Kholeka Gcaleka

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Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has so far kept a relatively low profile, avoiding the scandals that dogged her bumbling predecessor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

But this week Gcaleka revealed a darker side in response to criticism over her office’s role in the Phala Phala saga following the Constitutional Court judgment. She issued an ill-advised statement reminding the public that any “insults” directed at her and the office she occupies could result in a prison sentence or a R40,000 fine.

Now, Gcalekampara, that’s not a reminder — it’s a threat directed at the very public you are meant to protect. If the president, a head of state, can take the heat on these matters, who do you think you are?

Ours is a constitutional democracy in which freedom of speech is guaranteed, and no threats will interfere with that. As an advocate of the high court, you ought to know this.

But clearly, that’s expecting too much from you, because you are a Mampara!