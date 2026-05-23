EDITORIAL | A blot on the judicial system

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni is embraced as he leaves the Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court after his extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll.

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The rise of Madoda “Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni from taxi driver to mogul commanding a fleet of 400 taxis and a personal garage of Italian supercars is now familiar to readers. But recent proceedings at the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court suggest that while Sibanyoni’s engine is running full throttle, the state is battling to keep up.

Accused of squeezing “protection fees” from a business leader involved in the R573 Moloto Road construction, Sibanyoni and three co-accused face charges of extortion of R2.2m and money laundering. But the case fell apart on Monday when the court struck it off the roll after the prosecutor failed to appear — leaving the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with egg on its face and Sibanyoni and associates celebrating.

For a case of this magnitude, involving a strongman whose name has featured prominently at the Madlanga commission, it was baffling that the state failed to field and adequately protect a prosecutor, especially after saying it would oppose bail.

The missing prosecutor has told his bosses that he stayed away for fear of his life. He has been suspended, but the circumstances of his no-show need to be thoroughly investigated.

What also raised eyebrows was magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni striking the matter off the roll and finding the absent prosecutor in contempt of court without giving him time to explain himself.

Careful as we should be to not impugn the credibility of our judiciary, in matters involving rich and powerful figures the courts should ensure their decisions are explained fully and timeously to avoid accusations of unfair treatment.

Until the NPA finds its spine and the court revives its rigour, the case of “Joe Ferrari” will remain a blot on a system seen to be bowing to the rich and powerful.