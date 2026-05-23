Opinion & AnalysisPREMIUM

Mampara of the week | Gwede Mantashe

He needs a straitjacket

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

Gwede Mantashe gives new meaning to the phrase “in loco inspection”. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

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Gwede Mantashe gives new meaning to the phrase “in loco inspection” with his planned madcap tour of the Strait of Hormuz to get the lowdown on the war there.

Shocked? Well, no, our minerals & petroleum resources minister is merely following a South African ministerial tradition of embarking on pointless taxpayer-funded junkets.

Not content with watching the BBC or CNN, he’d rather rubberneck in person “to see what is magic about this strait”.

Bon voyage, Mamparatashe, don’t hurry back.

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