EDITORIAL | Struggling ConCourt needs urgent programme of reform

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There are also concerns about the efficiency of the court’s internal processes, which were designed for a smaller workload and have not adapted to current demands.

The Constitutional Court’s judgment in EFF v Speaker of the National Assembly (the so-called Phala Phala case) has been the source of great public interest, with heightened scrutiny over the potential political impact of the decision prompting concern about how long the court took to hand down its judgment, eventually delivered more than a year and a half after the matter was heard.

While some speculation attributed the delay to political machinations, a more plausible explanation is that it reflects serious, ongoing problems facing the Constitutional Court in dealing with an ever-increasing workload.

An indication of these challenges emerged in early 2024, when then chief justice Raymond Zondo announced a proposal to use retired judges to assist the court in processing new applications for leave to appeal. Although the scheme was soon abandoned, it was notable that justice Zondo linked the initiative to a sharp increase in such applications, following the extension of the court’s jurisdiction by the 17th constitutional amendment.

That amendment — introduced in 2012 — meant that the Constitutional Court became a court with general jurisdiction rather than a specialist one. While this sounds well and good (many countries do not have specialist constitutional courts), the change was not accompanied by an increase in resources or adjustments to the court’s process to deal with the rise in workload.

Academic research (notably by Nurina Ally and Leo Boonzaier) has confirmed the extent of the problem. The number of new applications for leave to appeal trebled in the decade after 2010, rising from 118 applications in 2010 to 393 in 2021. Over the same period, the average time between a case being heard and judgment being delivered nearly doubled, increasing from 104 days to 205 days.

There are also concerns about the efficiency of the court’s internal processes, which were designed for a smaller workload and have not adapted to current demands.

In addition, the court’s application of the “interests of justice” test for granting leave to appeal has been criticised as sometimes inconsistent, leading to uncertainty about whether the court will hear matters. This arguably opens the door for more speculative applications, further increasing the court’s workload.

In response to these challenges, Freedom Under Law (FUL) has produced a research paper analysing the issues confronting the court — and suggesting a range of potential solutions. The report is intended to stimulate a much-needed process of reform to allow the court to fulfil its role more effectively.

Its recommendations are divided into short-, medium- and long-term measures. In the short term, proposals include amending the court’s rules to limit the length of applications and developing clearer jurisprudence around the “interests of justice” test to provide clarity on when leave to appeal will be granted.

In the medium term, the paper suggests reforming processes so that smaller panels of judges, rather than the full court, can decide on leave to appeal applications. It also proposes screening mechanisms staffed by trained legal officers, as well as increased professional support for judges.

In the longer term, more structural changes are considered, some of which would require constitutional amendment. These include adopting a model similar to Germany’s, where the apex court is divided into two sections — one dealing with constitutional and the other with general cases.

Other options include merging the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal, increasing the number of Constitutional Court judges and hearing matters in smaller panels, or further restricting the court’s jurisdiction through constitutional amendment.

The FUL report presents these options to prompt debate and careful consideration, without taking a definitive position on any single proposal. Whatever approach is taken, it is clear that something must be done. The Constitutional Court is evidently battling under its current workload and cannot be left to struggle without a meaningful and coherent programme of reform.

The court’s crucial role as the final arbiter of constitutional matters and as guardian of the rule of law makes it imperative that such a programme is undertaken as a matter of priority. If not, continued delays run the risk of undermining public confidence in the court and, ultimately, in the entire justice system. In a constitutional system where courts play such a central role, this is something we cannot afford.