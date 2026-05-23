Q&A with Anet Muir on the issue of sewage flowing through the Cradle of Humankind

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In spite of directives to Mogale City issued by the department of water & sanitation three years ago to clean up its act, rivers of sewage are still flowing through the Cradle of Humankind. Chris Barron asked Anet Muir, the department’s chief director for enforcement ...

Why is raw sewage still being dumped in its rivers by Mogale City?

The department has taken enforcement action against Mogale City for all three of its wastewater treatment works.

Aren’t you constitutionally mandated to intervene to ensure these works are actually fixed?

The department of co-operative governance has a constitutional mandate to do interventions.

What about the department of water & sanitation?

We provide support. I have exhausted my administrative enforcement powers under the National Water Act. When that occurs, I have to go to court, which I did. We have a civil case against Mogale City. We wanted to obtain an urgent interdict for them to address their pollution. Unfortunately, the case was delayed and we are awaiting a court date.

Have you laid criminal charges?

Yes we have.

Have there been any convictions?

A criminal case takes up to five years to get finalised.

What’s the current status of the criminal charges you laid?

The dockets, I believe, for Mogale City have been handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority to make the decision to prosecute or not. We are the SAPS equivalent in this case, so we conducted the investigation, we compiled the dockets.

When were they handed over?

For the Flip Human and Magaliesburg wastewater treatment works, it was in October 2025. For Percy Stewart wastewater treatment works, I think it was early this year.

The heritage site decided the situation had become unbearable four years ago. Why did it take so long?

We don’t immediately open a criminal case. Because it’s an organ of state, the constitution says I must try to avoid going to court. Notices and directives have to be issued. If there’s no response, we proceed with criminal enforcement.

Would you like to see mayors and municipal managers held personally accountable?

If there’s negligence and intent, as with any criminal case, then yes. But it’s very difficult to prove beyond reasonable doubt that this person has with wilful intent sabotaged a water treatment works.

Meanwhile at least 5-billion litres of untreated or partially treated sewage are going into rivers around the country every day?

More than half our municipalities’ wastewater treatment works are in a critical state, which means they are discharging polluted water into catchments.

Doesn’t this mean that the enforcement by your department is insufficient?

This is why the department is busy with amendments to the Water Services Act so that municipalities that are in a critical state of performance are required to get a competent entity to do the work for them.

Meanwhile, would you agree our rivers have become sewers?

I will admit that the biggest pollutant that we are sitting with in our rivers is sewage, but there is still assimilative capacity in our rivers to not be classified as open sewers. There is partial treatment, but when you have works failures and pump stations and manholes overflowing, then that is untreated sewage.