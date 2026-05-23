WONDER MAHLATSI | Rampant, unchecked corruption undermines land reform

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Land reform was meant to be the cornerstone of restorative justice, economic inclusion, and social dignity, says the writer.

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South Africa’s land question remains one of the most unresolved and emotionally charged issues of our democratic era. For millions of landless and dispossessed citizens, land reform was meant to be the cornerstone of restorative justice, economic inclusion, and social dignity. Yet, nearly three decades into democracy, mounting evidence reveals that corruption, maladministration, and systemic governance failures in the department responsible for land reform — now the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development — are actively undermining this historic mandate.

Recent investigative findings and oversight reports point to a disturbing pattern: land intended for restitution and redistribution is frequently diverted through irregular processes, opaque beneficiary selection, inflated procurement contracts, and politically connected intermediaries. Farms purchased at exaggerated prices often lie fallow, beneficiaries are left without post-settlement support, and communities that were promised productive assets remain trapped in poverty. The consequence is not merely financial loss to the state; it is the betrayal of constitutional promises made to the dispossessed.

The land reform programme is designed around three pillars: restitution, redistribution, and tenure security. Corruption has distorted each of these pillars.

South Africa cannot afford for land reform to be remembered as a lost opportunity corrupted by greed and weakened by oversight failure.

Restitution claims are delayed for years while administrative inefficiencies and fraudulent claims proliferate. Redistribution projects are approved without proper due diligence, resulting in land being transferred to individuals or entities lacking the capacity or intention to utilise it productively. Tenure security for vulnerable farm dwellers and communal residents is weakened by poor record-keeping, lack of monitoring and inconsistent enforcement of legal protections.

A recurring pattern emerges from investigative casework: inflated valuations of agricultural land, procurement irregularities in infrastructure development on redistributed farms, and the appointment of service providers without competitive processes. In several instances, funds allocated for fencing, irrigation, housing and equipment simply disappear, leaving beneficiaries with unusable land. This creates a secondary injustice; communities are blamed for “failing” at land reform when, in reality, they were set up to fail by corrupt systems.

The strategic impact of this corruption goes beyond rural livelihoods. When land reform fails, rural-to-urban migration increases, placing additional strain on cities already grappling with unemployment, housing backlogs, and crime. The land question, therefore, is directly linked to broader socioeconomic instability. Failure in rural development translates into intensified urban pressure.

Moreover, the erosion of public trust is severe. Citizens who had lodged restitution claims in good faith now view the process with suspicion. Emerging farmers lose hope when they see politically connected individuals benefiting ahead of legitimate claimants. This perception, whether anecdotal or evidence-based, fuels social tension and undermines confidence in democratic governance.

What is required is not merely administrative reform but intelligence-driven oversight, forensic auditing of land transactions, lifestyle audits of officials involved in land acquisition and project management, and transparent public reporting. Land reform cannot succeed in an environment where accountability is weak and consequences for wrongdoing are rare.

Equally concerning is the oversight vacuum that has allowed these patterns to persist with minimal interruption. The land reform portfolio committee, constitutionally mandated to exercise oversight over the department and the executive authority, has repeatedly failed to summon decisive accountability from the minister and implicated officials.

Reports are tabled, briefings are received, and recommendations are noted, yet there is little evidence of sustained consequence management flowing from parliamentary oversight processes. This failure has inadvertently created an enabling environment where maladministration can continue without meaningful institutional resistance.

Oversight without enforcement becomes ceremonial. When committee engagements do not translate into measurable corrective action, officials learn that procedural compliance is sufficient to evade substantive accountability. The absence of follow-through, the lack of demand for timelines and the failure to insist on disciplinary outcomes have weakened the deterrent effect that parliamentary oversight is meant to produce. In this environment, corruption does not merely survive; it adapts and embeds itself deeper into administrative culture.

The challenge is therefore not only within the department but also in the architecture of accountability meant to regulate it. A committee that does not rigorously interrogate recurring irregularities, demand progress reports on investigations and escalate matters when the executive fails to act, becomes complicit through inaction. This reality must be confronted honestly if land reform is to be rescued from systemic decay.

South Africa cannot afford for land reform to be remembered as a lost opportunity corrupted by greed and weakened by oversight failure. The land question is not only about hectares and title deeds; it is about dignity, justice, and the economic future of millions. Until corruption in the system is decisively confronted, and until oversight structures assert their authority to hold the minister and compromised officials accountable, the promise of land reform will remain under threat, and the dream of restorative justice will remain deferred.