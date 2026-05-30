Opinion & AnalysisPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi

The committee, the kitty and the couch

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi, chief whip of the MK Party. (supplied)

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MPs serving on the impeachment committee ought to be unimpeachable themselves. But not one Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi, chief whip of the MK Party.

She was in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Thursday for allegedly defrauding at least four party researchers of more than R230,000 between August and December 2024 after recruiting them. She is accused of duping them into paying between half and 60% of their salaries directly to her, under the guise of contributing to Jacob Zuma’s legal-fees kitty.

How this buffoon is expected to probe the Phala Phala couch saga is beyond comprehension, what with her own matter now in court.

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