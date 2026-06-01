PALI LEHOHLA | The geography of resilience: the dispossession and promise of Xolobe and Qutubeni

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When we honour the towering legacies of the Sisulu family— Mama Albertina Sisulu and Tata Walter Sisulu — history usually leads us directly to the urban cauldrons of Johannesburg: the political underground of Orlando West, the chambers of the Union Buildings, or the jail cells of Robben Island.

Yet the true DNA of their revolutionary consciousness was not formed in the urban migration hubs of the Witwatersrand. It was fundamentally shaped by the precise spatial realities of two rural villages nestled deep within the Eastern Cape: Albertina’s home of Xolobe in Tsomo, and Walter’s cradle of Qutubeni in Engcobo.

To understand why South Africa’s democratic transition remains a promise — as documented in our structural archives like Conference of the Left and Half a Century Half a Promise — the Left must abandon abstract macro-economic debates.

We must analyse the material reality where history and geography intersect. Valid metadata extracted from these instruments reveals a stark reality: the ongoing marginalisation of Xolobe and Qutubeni is not an accidental byproduct of development. It is the active, lingering footprint of spatial apartheid, meticulously laid bare when we analyse the census mesh.

The core methodology championed by the Lehohla Ledger* relies on creating a high-density “census mesh”. By aggregating contiguous Enumeration Areas (EAs) within specific place-names across the 1996, 2001, 2011, and 2022 sensuses of South Africa, we can scientifically map the structural changes — or lack thereof — in the very places that raised the giants of our liberation movement.

Village layer Historical & spatial node Labor market penetration (census mesh trend) Infrastructure & basic service deficit Xolobe (Tsomo) Birthplace of Albertina Sisulu; characterised by historical communal land tenure and rugged terrain. High rates of structural youth unemployment; persistent dependency on social grants and urban remittances. Lack of reliable piped water grids; backlogs in internal access roads; intermittent electricity supply. Qutubeni (Engcobo) Birthplace of Walter Sisulu; deeply marked by historical labor reservation policies. Severe depletion of economically active population due to systemic, historical migratory patterns. Fragmented subsistence infrastructure; poor digital connectivity; deep spatial distance from commercial markets.

When we trace an EA within the place-name of Xolobe over nearly three decades of democratic governance, the metadata exposes a devastating truth. The structural geometry of these villages remains trapped in a state of artificially engineered stagnation. These deep rural spaces were historically designed by colonial authorities to serve purely as labour reservoirs — places meant to sustain the young, the sick and the old at minimal cost to capital, while pumping able-bodied labour into the mines of the Witwatersrand. Today, our advanced spatial diagnostics demonstrate that while political power changed hands, the underlying spatial mesh has barely budged.

The derivative statistical frameworks generated by modern state departments — which I refer to as successor ledgers — frequently hide these persistent injustices behind broad municipal averages. A successor ledger might report that Chris Hani District Municipality or the Amahlathi area has received marginal increases in electricity connection percentages. However, our primary diagnostic mesh tells a far more granular and disturbing story: within the specific EAs of Qutubeni, household access to clean, reliable water grids and localised economic activity has actually stagnated or deteriorated relative to urban informal settlements.

My weekly columns have consistently argued that corporate, market-driven redress models like Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) are completely unequipped to transform places like Xolobe and Qutubeni.

By using analysis and committing to the dense, unyielding reality of the census mesh, we can explicitly locate, measure and confront the ongoing realities of rural exploitation.

Redress cannot be achieved by transferring equity shares between financial elites in corporate boardrooms. True redress requires the radical redirection of state infrastructure investments and national funding pools directly into the rural census mesh.

We must forcefully redirect resources from institutions like the National Lottery Commission away from superficial corporate social responsibility projects and straight into structural rural development. This means funding local agricultural cooperatives, building durable road networks that link places like Qutubeni to local economic hubs and installing enthalpy-based climate control and sustainable energy systems to build true local economic resilience.

The successor sages who currently direct the state’s technocratic development plans have hollowed out the revolutionary memory of the Sisulus. They celebrate their names while implementing neoliberal micro-policies that leave their birthplaces fundamentally underdeveloped. To counter this, the Left must anchor its developmental models in indigenous governance philosophies, specifically the architecture of Morena Mohlomi.

The Mohlomi principle dictates that the ultimate metric of any society’s success is not its gross domestic product or its corporate compliance indices, but the physical, material and ethical well-being of its most vulnerable citizens. If a developmental plan fails to bring economic security, clean water and dignified livelihoods to the elderly women farming the soil in Xolobe, or the youth searching for a future in Qutubeni, then that plan is ethically compromised and structurally invalid.

We must remember that the struggle of the Sisulus was fundamentally a fight for the land and the dignity of its people. To honour them, we cannot rely on the sanitised accounts of successor ledgers or the surface-level metrics of neoliberal planners.

The Left must reclaim its statistical and spatial sovereignty. By using analysis and committing to the dense, unyielding reality of the census mesh, we can explicitly locate, measure and confront the ongoing realities of rural exploitation. Only when the villages of Xolobe and Qutubeni are transformed from neglected labour reservoirs into vibrant, self-sustaining centres of cooperative economic power will the true promise of the Sisulu legacy be fulfilled.

This is partial adapted from the Walter Sisulu memorial lecture

* My experience in statistical applications of 65 years has consolidated in what has become 2,752 instruments of the Lehohla Ledger. It is an intellectual trove driven by over 3,500 articles that I penned throughout my work life as a bureaucrat and as a member of the public.