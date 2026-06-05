EDITORIAL | State visit highlights brotherly ties between Kenya and South Africa — and their rivalry

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Kenyan President William Ruto and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speak during the official welcome ceremony for Ruto's state visit, aimed at deepening economic, political and strategic ties, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, June 4 2026. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius

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There is something almost ritualistic about state visits. The motorcades arrive on cue, military guards stand at attention, leaders exchange handshakes for the cameras and declarations of friendship are read from carefully prepared notes. Kenyan President William Ruto’s state visit to Pretoria has followed that familiar script.

Yet behind the ceremonial pomp lies a more interesting story about two countries that increasingly see themselves as engines of Africa’s future.

South Africa and Kenya occupy different corners of the continent, but both carry considerable economic and political weight. For years, they have been regarded as natural partners. At the same time, there has always been an element of quiet rivalry in the relationship, even more so after Kenya was invited as part of the G7 after France snubbed South Africa.

Nairobi has steadily positioned itself as East Africa’s commercial and technology hub, while Pretoria has long viewed itself as one of the continent’s principal diplomatic centres and a historical gateway to the continent.

Ruto’s approach to leadership has sharpened that contrast. Pundits have observed him as having built a reputation as a leader focused on deals, investment and economic opportunity. It is no wonder that South Africa is throwing the captains of industry at his feet during this visit, with CEOs of top banks and the mining sector expected to schmooze with the East African leader. His foreign visits are often driven as much by business considerations as diplomatic ones. He tends to speak the language of markets, trade and growth rather than grand geopolitical vision.

Citizens in both countries are less interested in lofty statements than in whether international engagements translate into jobs, investment and economic opportunity.

South Africa, by comparison, often moves at a slower pace. Its foreign policy remains rooted in consensus-building, multilateralism and institution-driven diplomacy. Admirers see this as a source of stability and influence. Critics see a country that sometimes struggles to match its ambitions with decisive action.

The difference is not necessarily a problem. “In fact, it may be what makes the partnership useful. Kenya brings energy, urgency and a willingness to take risks. South Africa brings institutional experience, financial depth and influence in continental forums. Together, they have the potential to shape debates about Africa’s economic future,” one diplomat said.

That potential, however, exists against a backdrop of domestic challenges. South Africa continues to battle sluggish economic growth, persistently high unemployment and mounting public frustration over service delivery. Kenya faces its own pressures, including growing anger over the cost of living and controversial tax measures that have fuelled public protests.

This reality gives the visit a significance that goes beyond diplomatic symbolism. Citizens in both countries are less interested in lofty statements than in whether international engagements translate into jobs, investment and economic opportunity.

There were tangible outcomes from the visit. Ramaphosa and Ruto oversaw the signing of six memoranda of understanding covering trade, maritime transport, skills development, gender equality, arts and culture, and sport. Both leaders framed the agreements as part of a broader effort to deepen economic ties and make the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) work in practice rather than merely on paper.

Ramaphosa described the AfCFTA as a vehicle for industrialisation, job creation and inclusive growth, while Ruto acknowledged that significant obstacles remain, including tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles and limited market access. Importantly, both governments committed themselves to removing some of those obstacles and improving conditions for businesses operating across borders.

Whether that commitment produces meaningful results remains the central question.

Africa has never suffered from a shortage of vision documents, strategic frameworks or declarations of intent. What has often been missing is implementation. The real measure of this visit will not be found in the photographs taken at the Union Buildings or even in the agreements signed this week. It will be found in whether businesses trade more easily, whether investment flows increase and whether ordinary people eventually feel the benefits.

When the red carpets have been rolled away and the motorcades have disappeared from Pretoria’s streets, that is the only scorecard that will matter.