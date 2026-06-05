TOM EATON | Ebola is real and so is the ‘virus’ telling you Ebola doesn’t exist

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A volunteer directs faithful to prayers marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, as authorities intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, at the Central Mosque in Bunia town, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 27 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

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The headline of The Independent was startling enough: “I am a world expert in Ebola — a nightmare scenario is increasingly within the realms of possibility.” And yet one response reminded us that another, perhaps equally dangerous pandemic is unfolding every day behind the headlines.

The article, published on Wednesday, focused on UK medical expert and veteran Ebola first responder Simon Mardel, who has horrifying first-hand experience of treating the deadly haemorrhagic fever.

According to Mardel, the current outbreak in the DRC and Uganda might already be out of control, mainly because of how difficult it is to identify and isolate infected people and how interlinked global travel is: one patient reportedly travelled to Uganda via Dubai, one of the largest travel hubs in the world.

As Mardel puts it: “The words an epidemiologist should never want to hear are ‘unrecognised chains of transmission’.”

In other words, at least one Ebola expert is worried.

But when The Independent posted this piece to Facebook, a comment appeared soon afterwards that should worry us all, or at least remind us of where we are when we go online.

The comment was posted by a certain Peter Campbell, and read, simply: “Imagine being an expert in something that doesn’t exist.”

Covid-19 was a goldmine for social media owners as arguments raged online for years, first about the efficacy of lockdowns, then about the safety of vaccines, and finally, in the most extreme circles, whether Covid had ever existed in the first place, and it’s possible that Meta has tasked AI algorithms to turn any new disease outbreak into an online argument.

Now, the important thing to know about this Peter Campbell, is that he has only posted two things on Facebook: a generic landscape photo in 2016, and another generic landscape photo in 2020.

In other words, it is almost certain that Peter Campbell is a bot, existing only on Facebook via some server bank in Eastern Europe.

Which means we must ask the question: why has a bot been tasked to deny the existence of Ebola? More specifically, who benefits from a campaign aimed at denying the existence of a very real and very dangerous disease?

One fairly obvious answer is that Meta and its shareholders benefit. It’s now well documented that social media sites like Facebook and X amplify conflict while muting agreement, feeding users rage-bait to generate clicks. Covid-19 was a goldmine for social media owners as arguments raged online for years, first about the efficacy of lockdowns, then about the safety of vaccines, and finally, in the most extreme circles, whether Covid had ever existed in the first place, and it’s possible that Meta has tasked AI algorithms to turn any new disease outbreak into an online argument.

Behind the obvious cynical cash-grab, however, there are other, more shadowy players, for example, the Russian government, still conducting what is known as Project Lakhta.

Started in 2014, this operation uses “troll farms” to flood western countries with mis- and disinformation intended to confuse, then fracture, then polarise, and finally radicalise online citizens, all with the ultimate goal of weakening those countries. Some countries are pushing back ― Hungary, for example, recently voted out its pro-Kremlin leader ― but it’s been a massive success in the US where, in just 10 short years, the world’s biggest and best educated superpower has degenerated into a corrupt kakistocracy that is gutting higher education and scientific research, and can’t win a war against Iran.

In other words, as we read the news, and engage with it on social media or on WhatsApp, we should try to remember that dangerous viruses like Ebola aren’t the only hard-to-detect predatory organisms out there: our online world is teeming with cooties designed to crawl into our mind and change our personality.

We can’t switch off the internet. But we can pause and ask ourselves: are we feeling angry or anxious because of something we’ve seen online? And if we are, who profits from that?

It’s not a cure, but perhaps it’s a start.