Mampara of the week: Feroz Khan

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This charlatan masquerading as a senior police officer is such a chancer. His name is Maj-Gen Feroz Khan — the alleged crook currently presiding over national crime intelligence.

He was recently arrested over allegations he was running an illicit precious metals syndicate and is also accused of interference in the recent Aeroton cocaine bust.

And so, with the Madlanga commission on his tail, the buffoon thought it wise to run to the courts for an order that his appearance be held in camera.

But acting deputy judge president Lebogang Modiba was having none of it. The judge took one quick look at the “sham” request before ordering that Clown Khan’s papers be released to the commission and the public immediately.

In that way, Khan helped develop a fool’s guide on how to turn a privacy bid into a public spectacle.