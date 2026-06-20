Mampara of the week: Sindi Chikunga

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There is what’s called a mampara brick. It’s made of sand and cement, less durable, and of inferior quality to the red or white clay ones.

The mampara brick sprang to mind this week as women, youth & persons with disabilities minister Sindi Chikunga brick-walled herself into mamparadom.

Asked by a television reporter why there were so few local black people working as artisans, plumbers and bricklayers these days compared to the pre-1994 era, she put her foot in it.

“I don’t know whether we had that in my area. We did not have that among the black community, I can tell you now, today.

“Maybe we had them in the white communities. We did not have in my community any bricklayers, anyone in South Africa, because we were not even allowed to do that. We did not have the education that allowed us to be able to access such training,” Chikungampara bumbled on.

Mampara bricks have built many a house, but this one must fall off the building block!