EDITORIAL | Read the room, we’re failing in early learning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dozens of early childhood development practitioners gathered outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday in support of legal action against the provincial education department who has defaulted on ECD subsidies.

Story audio is generated using AI

Lived experiences make a mockery of political rhetoric.

A classic example of this is when KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli last month stressed the importance of early childhood development (ECD) as a critical intervention to address the growing skills mismatch in society.

He was speaking at a strategic dialogue in Durban, where policymakers and sector stakeholders gathered to discuss the future of ECD, highlighting the need for stronger coordination between government, educators, parents, communities and development partners to ensure that early learning programmes respond to the realities of a changing world.

It was an affirmation of provincial government’s commitment to investing in children from the earliest stages of development, ensuring that every learner is given a fair opportunity to grow, learn and contribute meaningfully to KZN’s future.

But a legal challenge in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday spoke to systemic failures in one of Ntuli’s departments — provincial education — and how it has failed the development of young minds in the province.

In May 2025, the Legal Resource Centre took the KZN education department to court on behalf of the Friends of South Africa ECD Forum and the KZN ECD Alliance Pietermaritzburg, representing the two ECD forums, as well as three centres: Zenzeleni Crèche, Phumelela Crèche and Sakhokwethu Crèche.

When the department defaults on subsidies, hundreds of ECD centres collapse as a result of late, irregular and unexplained subsidy payments and government breaks its promise.

The applicants sought relief from the court in two parts. In the first part of the litigation, judge Siphokazi Jikela ordered the department to pay three ECD centres, who are owed between R37,873 and R63,784 each, on May 26 2025.

On Tuesday, they were seeking a structural interdict ordering the department to file a comprehensive report listing all subsidised ECD centres in the province, detailing the total subsidy amounts owed to each centre, and directing that all outstanding subsidies be paid within one week of the report being filed.

In addition, they want court supervision to ensure that the plan is implemented and that centres receive clear information about payments.

The reality is that despite the first order last year, the beleaguered department has already reneged on subsidies because of its abysmal financial state.

The provincial treasury has taken control of the education department’s finances due to chronic overspending, severe cash-flow insolvency and systemic governance failures. It oversees all procurement and financial administration, and last month secured a R2bn bailout to help clear historic debt and prevent payment disruptions to schools.

This is the grim reality for children whose access to early learning, nutrition, care and developmental support depends on community-based ECD programmes that cannot survive without reliable public funding.

For many families living in poverty, these programmes are among the few places where children receive a safe environment, nutritious meals, structured play, social support and the care of trained practitioners.

The crisis is especially acute in KwaZulu-Natal, where poverty, hunger and inequality shape the lives of many young children. In 2022, 81 percent of young children in the province lived in households below the upper bound poverty line, even when the Child Support Grant was taken into account.

The province also carries high levels of food poverty and child stunting. In this context, access to ECD services is not optional. It is central to a child’s survival, development and equal opportunity.

When the department defaults on subsidies, hundreds of ECD centres collapse as a result of late, irregular and unexplained subsidy payments and government breaks its promise.

For organisations to have to spend money to go to court to force the department to uphold their mandate is unacceptable.

The importance of early learning to strengthen the foundation for lifelong growth, skills development and economic participation is not rocket science.

Given that South Africa is facing a literacy crisis — only this week new data from a basic education assessment in over 700 schools nationwide showed that 70 percent of pupils in grades 1 to 3 cannot read at their grade level — it is vital to do better at the ECD level.

We can’t afford to fail another generation of our future leaders.