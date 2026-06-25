OPINION | SA’s youth unemployment crisis begins long before a young person’s first CV

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At a time when policymakers are rightly concerned about youth disengagement from the economy, we should perhaps be equally concerned about youth disengagement from the support systems intended to help them reconnect, say the writers.

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Every June, as South Africa commemorates Youth Month, we return to a familiar national conversation. Politicians deliver speeches about the promise of young people. Reports are released on youth unemployment. New initiatives are announced. The statistics are repeated. And then, almost inevitably, the country moves on without confronting a harder truth: despite years of interventions, millions of young South Africans remain locked out of opportunity, not because they lack ambition or potential, but because the systems meant to support them are often failing them.

The latest estimates suggest that more than 3.5-million South Africans between the ages of 15 and 24 are not in employment, education or training (NEET), representing around a third of all young people in that age group.

These numbers are often presented as evidence of an unemployment crisis, and they certainly are. But framing the issue solely as a jobs crisis risks obscuring something equally important: for many young people, exclusion begins long before they ever submit a CV, attend an interview or enrol in a training programme.

Across South Africa, young people are being asked to navigate a maze of fragmented services and bureaucratic obstacles before they can even begin to access opportunities. They need identity documents to apply for jobs, matric certificates to register for training, transport money to attend interviews and information about available opportunities. They also need psychosocial support when years of rejection and economic insecurity begin to take a toll on their mental wellbeing. They need childcare if they are young parents. And they need institutions that are responsive, welcoming and capable of helping them navigate these challenges.

Too often, they encounter the opposite.

What emerges from these accounts is not a story of disengaged youth, but of young people who have become exhausted by systems that seem designed to wear them down.

Research by the Centre for Social Development in Africa based at University of Johannesburg, conducted with young people over several years, paints a troubling picture of how local services are experienced by those who need them most. Young people repeatedly describe government offices, support programmes and community services as intimidating, dismissive and difficult to navigate. Many speak of being sent from one office to another, receiving contradictory information, being told to return on another day, or simply feeling unwelcome when seeking assistance.

What emerges from these accounts is not a story of disengaged youth, but of young people who have become exhausted by systems that seem designed to wear them down.

One participant in a youth consultation described a reality in which young people feel entirely alone when it comes to “figuring their lives out”. Another lamented that young people often do not know how to access the opportunities that leaders and policymakers are constantly talking about. The problem is not simply that opportunities are scarce. It is that opportunities frequently exist on the other side of barriers that many young people are left to overcome on their own.

The consequences of this disconnect are profound.

Data from the Basic Package of Support (BPS) programme found that nearly one-third of participating young people had stopped engaging with services in their communities because they believed they would not receive help. Another quarter reported that there was only one service in their area that they trusted to assist them. In practical terms, this means that more than half of the young people surveyed had little faith that local institutions could support them in addressing the challenges they faced.

At a time when policymakers are rightly concerned about youth disengagement from the economy, we should perhaps be equally concerned about youth disengagement from the support systems intended to help them reconnect.

Much of South Africa’s response to youth unemployment has focused on creating opportunities through skills development programmes, entrepreneurship initiatives, public employment schemes and work placement interventions. These efforts are important and often produce meaningful outcomes for those who are able to participate. But they tend to focus on what economists would describe as the supply side of the equation. They assume that if opportunities are created, young people will naturally find their way to them.

The lived experiences of millions of young South Africans suggest otherwise.

Opportunities do not exist in a vacuum. They are accessed through systems. When those systems are fragmented, poorly coordinated or difficult to navigate, opportunities remain out of reach regardless of how many programmes are launched or vacancies are advertised.

This is why strengthening service ecosystems may be one of the most overlooked dimensions of South Africa’s youth employment response.

The Basic Package of Support programme was built around a simple but powerful insight: helping young people access opportunities requires more than direct support to individuals. It also requires strengthening the local systems that surround them.

At the centre of this approach are communities of practice, networks that bring together local government departments, schools, NGOs, community organisations and service providers around a shared goal of improving support for young people.

This may sound modest, even technical. Yet in a country where institutions frequently operate in silos, collaboration can be transformative.

The premise is straightforward. Instead of organisations working independently, often unaware of what others are doing, stakeholders meet regularly to share information, understand young people’s experiences, identify service gaps and collectively solve problems. The emphasis is not on creating new programmes, but on making existing services work better together.

The results emerging from communities such as Atlantis, Orange Farm and Cato Manor suggest that this kind of systems thinking matters.

In Atlantis, early childhood development practitioners who initially viewed youth unemployment as outside their mandate came to recognise the critical role they could play in supporting young mothers seeking education or employment opportunities. By adapting services and becoming more responsive to community needs, they shifted from seeing themselves as observers of the youth crisis to active participants in addressing it.

In Cato Manor, organisations that had previously competed for limited resources began building relationships based on trust and shared purpose. Stakeholders increasingly saw youth development not as an organisational responsibility but as a collective one, creating networks capable of responding more effectively to local challenges.

In Orange Farm, stronger relationships between service providers enabled better support for young people with cognitive learning challenges who had often fallen through the cracks of conventional programmes and referral systems.

A training programme is inaccessible if transport costs make attendance impossible. A learnership remains out of reach if navigating the application process requires overcoming obstacle after obstacle without support.

These examples may not grab headlines in the way that major job creation announcements do. They do not produce dramatic statistics overnight but they point to something essential: lasting change often happens not through a single intervention, but through the gradual strengthening of relationships, institutions and systems.

There is an important lesson here for policymakers.

South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis is frequently discussed in terms of deficits ― a deficit of jobs, a deficit of skills, a deficit of economic growth. These are real challenges. But there is another deficit that receives far less attention: a deficit of coordination between the services, institutions and support mechanisms that young people depend on.

When young people describe encountering closed doors wherever they turn, the issue is not merely individual hardship. It is evidence of systemic failure.

As the country debates how to create more opportunities for young people, we should also be asking a different question: what would it take to ensure that young people can actually reach those opportunities?

Because a job advertisement means little if someone cannot obtain the documents needed to apply. A training programme is inaccessible if transport costs make attendance impossible. A learnership remains out of reach if navigating the application process requires overcoming obstacle after obstacle without support.

Youth unemployment is undoubtedly an economic challenge. But it is also a service delivery challenge, a governance challenge and, ultimately, a systems challenge.

Until we address the pathways that connect young people to opportunity, we will continue to treat the symptoms of exclusion while leaving many of its underlying causes untouched.

The lesson from communities across South Africa is that opening doors for young people requires more than creating opportunities. It requires building systems that help them walk through those doors and that may be one of the most important investments we can make in the country’s future.

Prof Lauren Graham is DST/NRF South African research chair in welfare and social development, Prof Ariane De Lannoy is deputy director of SALDRU at the University of Cape Town, Senzelwe Mthembu, Dominique Ralarala & Oliver Meth are researchers and strategic communications consultant, respectively at UJ’s Centre for Social Development in Africa