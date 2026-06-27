Opinion & AnalysisPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Julius Mkhwanazi

Up close and personal with Witness K

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

Suspended Ekurhuleni Ekurhuleni police chief Julius Mkhwanazi. (Frennie Shivambu)

Story audio is generated using AI

In South Africa, there’s a veritable pandemic of mjolo, the dating game that often shades into cheating.

It came back to haunt the lying, bucket-sweating and water-guzzling Ekurhuleni police chief Julius Mkhwanazi this week.

Earlier, he denied dating “Witness K”, who gave damning evidence against him. But under intense cross-examination by the brilliant advocate Sandile Khumalo, his lies were exposed.

“I know her. We used to be close,” said Mkhwanazi.

With Jonasi trending on social media, where exactly does this Mampara fit in?

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