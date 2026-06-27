NDUMISO NGCOBO | Calm down, folks — it’s only make-believe

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Joffrey Baratheon’s death wasn’t nearly as gruesome or as protracted as I’d have liked. However, millions of fans of the HBO series Game of Thrones took to social media to express their satisfaction at his gory demise.

That’s how invested I was in that series by the time I finally came around and watched it, nine years after it premiered. I owe gratitude to the lockdown that was inspired by what the overgrown naartjie-coloured infant in the White House insisted was “the Chinese virus”.

Upsetting so many folks who take themselves way too seriously is one of this columnist’s ultimate dreams

We certainly get engrossed in our television series, don’t we? Pamela Nomvete was so convincing in her role as “super bitch” Ntsiki Lukhele in the television series Generations that she was slapped by an enraged fan in a supermarket.

My maternal gran, Margaret, took this phenomenon to new heights. I once walked in on her in our family lounge booing and hissing at our television set. Concerned, I took a peep to see what had crawled up her petticoat and caught a glimpse of the British-Australian actor Rachel Ward in some movie where she seemed in a spot of bother.

My gran was in great form, heckling her at the top of her voice: “I hope you rot in hell, you evil woman!” This is when the penny dropped. You see, the gorgeous Ms Ward had committed the cardinal sin (pun intended) of starring in the hit TV series The Thorn Birds, in which she portrayed a young woman who had a lengthy affair with a Catholic priest who eventually became a cardinal. And Gogo Margaret never forgave “the temptress” for putting His Eminence’s vocation to the test during that entire series and the rest of her acting career.

It has been greatly entertaining reading pieces from ostensibly sane folks frothing at the mouth over the wildly successful Netflix series The Polygamist. If I were novelist Sue Nyathi or the team of writers who adapted the novel for the screen, I’d be swelling with pride. Successfully riling so many alleged grownups into losing their grip on reality over a fictional story is what I call winning at this life thing. Upsetting so many folks who take themselves way too seriously is one of this columnist’s ultimate dreams.

Fuelled by righteous indignation and impressive pedestrian thinking, naysayers have eviscerated the series for allegedly corrupting the sacred practice of polygamy. Naturally, the rallying cry of these hysterical protestations emanates from the hilarious centring of the practice of polygamy within “African culture”.

In Salt Lake City, Utah, Mormon elders are probably beholding this Africanisation of polygamy with barely contained befuddlement. After all, various forms of polygamy have been practised globally from ancient Mesopotamia to South and North America to China, India and pretty much everywhere where humans with larger-than-life carnal appetites have lived.

This baffling notion of some uniform, universal practice of polygamy within some monolithic, sacred cow called African culture whose integrity cannot be corrupted is a preposterous, ahistorical fallacy. As I’ve argued before, the existence of a universal, homogenous African culture is the delusional figment of some overzealous dashiki-wearing zealot’s feeble imagination.

Even within the context of the 200-year-old Zulu kingdom that was significantly interrupted and fundamentally corrupted by the stepdad of folks who identify as Zulu, Somtseu (Sir Theophilus Shepstone), there was significant diversity in the practice, depending on whether one was from AmaNtungwa, AbaQulusi, AmaQadi or AmaNdwandwe.

Any adult who seeks insights into polygamy from a fictional character in a Netflix series is not worth fighting for. They cannot be saved from themselves. This is clearly the kind of human being likely to be found pulling with all their might at a door marked “Push”.

Writers possess the literary licence to delve into their imaginations under the blanket of fiction. Any brain that is too obtuse to make a distinction between fact and fiction should take a seat in a naughty corner for three-year-olds and think hard about the error of its ways.

And whether I personally enjoyed The Polygamist or not, or whether I agree with its interpretation of polygamy or not, is not relevant. I harbour personal tastes that are my own prisms through which I consume anything. I choose to look on the bright side.

We’re living in our last days as prophesied in the Book of Revelation. On Tuesday, self-identifying “leftists” and “Pan-Africanists” will be taking to the streets to “cleanse” them of African immigrants. In the greater scheme of things, the faction losing their minds over a telenovela about a fellow named Gomora with yo-yo zippers is the least of our worries.

Calm down. Breathe. It’s really not that deep. It’s called entertainment. Enjoy the series. Or don’t, as the case may be.