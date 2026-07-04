EDITORIAL | Bafana are rising from the ruins

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Bafana Bafana's Mbekezeli Mbokazi is challenged by Jonathan David of Canada in their 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32 match at Los Angeles Stadium on 28 June 2026.

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Bafana Bafana’s performance at the Fifa World Cup has elicited a mixed reaction from the population. While some have welcomed the historic progress to the knockout stage, others have wondered what there is to celebrate when the team exited the global competition early.

In the great scheme of things, it is nothing to write home about and is an outcome that would have sparked a massive outcry in top-ranked countries like Argentina, France, Brazil and Spain, to name but four established football forces.

But for a country like ours, which has never in its history advanced beyond the group stage in three previous attempts — in 1998, 2002 and 2010 — reaching the knockout stage represents a step in the right direction in Bafana’s rise from the ruins of being regarded as also-rans.

It’s a cherry on top of a five-year body of work put in by outgoing coach Hugo Broos, whose tenure included a bronze-medal finish in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast as well as qualifying the team for the World Cup after missing out on the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions.

It is also an indication of the strides made by the Premier Soccer League, with the bulk of the Bafana players selected from local clubs. We should embrace the fact that one of our best prospects, Relebohile Mofokeng, has earned a contract in the Belgian league. We need to export many more players to top-tier leagues. The experience gained there will benefit Bafana, who are on a journey to regain a measure of respectability.

This team has done better than those of past generations, which should set the tone for an improved performance at the next tournament.

The next coach should not deviate from the path Broos has placed Bafana on.