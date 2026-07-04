Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma

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Jacob Zuma quietly went on a sojourn to India this week, only to be exposed by that country’s media.

He was visiting his generous benefactor and government looter-in-chief, Ajay Gupta, who ultimately cost him the top seat in the west wing of the Union Buildings.

Appearing before TV cameras, Zuma, who has long since lost any sense of shame, saw nothing wrong with spending time with a fugitive from South African justice, while gloating about being in the company of alleged “men of God”.

He went on to say he was “coming to a brother and friend of mine that was in South Africa for a long time”.

Floyd Shivambu must be seething with anger, what with Zuma’s MKP having fired him for visiting fugitive Shepherd Bushiri!

And so, as he seeks a return to high office, Zuma earns instead the right to return to Mamparadom, where he’s been before.