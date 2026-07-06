EDITORIAL | Not even Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi’s astonishing presser could prepare us for what followed

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KZN provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during the July 6 media briefing, where he made damning allegations against the minister of police Senzo Mchunu, who is now on special leave. File photo.

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A year ago, South Africa witnessed an extraordinary moment in its democratic history. Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner of police, stood before the nation and delivered an explosive briefing that would shake the country.

For the first time, a senior police officer, a provincial head in active service, publicly spoke out against the current police minister and his colleagues at the highest levels.

It was an act of astonishing courage, one that broke decades of silence and denial, and was desperately needed in a country reeling from crime and the loss of public trust.

Mkhwanazi broke every convention of police decorum. He risked everything, and perhaps still does. Yet perhaps only a disruptor, a “rogue cop”, could have pierced the veil of complicity. Doing things “by the book” had become a recipe for getting into bed with criminals.

Mkhwanazi’s allegations were not mere grievances; they were a clarion call. He claimed that criminal syndicates had not only infiltrated the South African Police Service (SAPS), but had also wormed their way into the political arena and other law enforcement agencies.

The country was left stunned, and sceptics wondered: could it be true? Was this the desperate gambit of a man isolated by enemies, or the righteous stand of a whistleblower unwilling to let his country sink further into lawlessness?

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded a few weeks later by announcing the establishment of the Madlanga Commission, which is tasked with investigating claims of criminal infiltration in the police and of political interference.

And did Lt-Gen Nhlanhla lie? With the commission now in its 132nd day of hearings since September 17, the answer, as the findings reveal, is a resounding no. In fact, the truth turned out to be even more disturbing than what was originally alleged.

The scale of infiltration by criminal syndicates is on another level entirely. The lines between enforcer and offender have blurred, leaving the public to wonder who to trust.

The revelations have been nothing short of shocking. The criminality exposed is not merely pervasive; it is institutional. We knew things were bad, but not this bad.

The commission exposed a SAPS riddled with corruption and criminality, in which syndicates operated with near impunity and often with the protection or outright collaboration of those sworn to uphold the law.

So far, 17 top officials have been suspended at SAPS as a result of testimonies at the Madlanga commission. A further eight officials from both Ekurhuleni and Tshwane metros have also been suspended.

It is now irrefutable that criminals have been and are wearing police uniforms. Even worse, the rot was not confined to the lower rungs; it had infected the very top ranks of the police and political elite.

Our nation’s top cops are captured, our institutions compromised, and the sense of safety and justice for ordinary South Africans hangs by a thread.

The scale of infiltration by criminal syndicates is on another level entirely. The lines between enforcer and offender have blurred, leaving the public to wonder who to trust.

Everything is bad, and yet, in this darkness, there is a glimmer of hope. Mkhwanazi’s bravery has sparked a national reckoning, a painful but necessary confrontation with the truth. Only by facing the depth of our institutional crisis can we hope to rebuild a police service that serves the people, not the syndicates.

As we mark a year since this watershed moment, the lesson is clear that silence enables corruption, but speaking out, even at great personal risk, can catalyse change.