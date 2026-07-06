PALI LEHOHLA | Shaping Africa’s free trade canvas: why we need an index founded on AfCFTA super regions

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While the historic signing and ongoing execution of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) promises a single, frictionless continental market, we cannot build a integrated economic future using the fragmented diagnostic tools of the past, says the writer. Picture: Getty Images via Standard Bank

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For nearly a century, the economic reality of the African continent has been viewed through a warped lens. Our policymakers, global financial institutions and planning ministries have remained trapped within two artificial constructs: the rigid boundaries of the post-colonial nation-state and the overlapping, politically bloated architectures of legacy Regional Economic Communities (RECs).

While the historic signing and ongoing execution of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) promises a single, frictionless continental market, we cannot build a integrated economic future using the fragmented diagnostic tools of the past.

If the AfCFTA is to succeed, we must fundamentally shift from passive administrative tracking to active, space-bound forensic diagnostics. We must build a continental Economic Governance Index (EGI) explicitly structured by integrating two dynamic data systems for AfCFTA Super Regions. This configuration is based on International Comparisons Program ― Africa and Africa’s census mesh.

This configuration reflects an analytical framework that replaces the fragmented legacy of overlapping regional blocs with a data-driven structure for rational economic integration.

AfCFTA Super Regions (Pali Lehohla)

In developing the analytical foundation for this structural revolution, it becomes clear that we can no longer afford to fly blind, relying on aggregated national accounting systems that mask severe domestic inequalities and ignore cross-border economic flows.

The Lehohla Ledger* offers one framework for how the continent might map, measure and navigate this integration. The EGI, anchored on macro-corridors and super regions, transforms our understanding of performance by replacing abstract national borders with the undeniable truth of spatial economic reality.

The strategic shift to super regions

Traditional economic indicators evaluate Africa through isolated sovereign states, treating cross-border economic friction as an externality rather than a structural design flaw. The operationalisation of the AfCFTA demands a new economic canvas organised by super regions — macro-corridors such as the Northern, Western, Central, Eastern and Southern logistics and industrial networks. By grouping complementary economies based on functional value chains rather than political agreements, a super-regional index addresses three core systemic blind spots that have plagued African development for decades.

First, it redefines infrastructure. Rather than viewing a cross-border energy grid or transport highway as a collection of disjointed sovereign projects, a super-regional index maps these networks as unified, regional assets.

Second, it measures the true velocity of regulatory convergence, pinpointing the exact border posts and transit nodes where non-tariff barriers and red tape slow down the movement of goods.

Third, it tracks spatial leakage. It exposes whether the wealth generated within regional industrial zones is actively developing adjacent territories or simply being extracted, leaving border communities economically isolated.

Merging the macro and the micro

To build an index that carries absolute scientific authority, we must merge global real-value macroeconomic metrics with highly granular spatial statistics. We achieve this by anchoring the EGI’s design on a dual-lens technical approach: the International Comparison Programme for Africa (ICP-Africa) and the localised census mesh.

At the macro level, nominal market exchange rates have long distorted our understanding of African economies. A volatile currency can make a robust domestic market appear small and weak on a global balance sheet. By utilising ICP-Africa’s standardised Purchasing Power Parities (PPPs) and Price Level Indices (PLIs), the EGI eliminates these monetary distortions. It measures the real volume of goods and services produced and consumed, allowing the AfCFTA secretariat to evaluate market depth based on purchasing power rather than currency fluctuations.

However, macroeconomic scale means nothing if we do not know where that capacity physically sits. This is where the census mesh becomes revolutionary. Instead of spreading national data evenly across a map, the census mesh aggregates contiguous Enumeration Areas (EAs) at specific cross-border placenames and transit nodes. By tracing these contiguous meshes longitudinally across the 1996, 2001, 2011 and 2022 census cycles, we capture the dense realities of informal trade networks, shifts in localised labor pools and evolving household structural capacities.

Methodological rigour

The Economic Governance Index must be grounded in transparent, verifiable data rather than becoming another subjective ranking system. Its design combines three core dimensions: the integrity of cross-border economic networks, the extent to which economic integration improves household wellbeing, and the physical infrastructure needed to sustain industrial development. Together, these provide a balanced picture of whether trade is delivering meaningful, inclusive growth across Africa’s emerging super-regions.

The index would be built on a robust metadata framework that enables every indicator to be traced back to its spatial source, creating an auditable chain from local data collection to continental policy analysis. This emphasis on transparency and traceability is intended to ensure that the index remains an evidence-based diagnostic tool rather than a vehicle for political messaging.

The intergenerational mandate

The creation of an Economic Governance Index for Africa is not a static project to be completed and filed away; it is the beginning of an evolving empirical journey. As the continental market shifts under the influence of the AfCFTA, the responsibility for maintaining the scientific purity of this data architecture falls squarely upon the shoulders of future generations. These next-generation statisticians, data scientists and economic modellers must remain fiercely independent, protecting the data pipeline from political interference and ensuring that statistics remain anchored in the uncompromising reality of the census mesh.

Furthermore, as regional value chains mature, the initial index must smoothly transition into progressive ledgers. Driven forward by the future generation, these ledgers will automate the index’s core equations through programmatic smart contracts. They will ingest real-time digital customs clearances, instantaneous supply chain velocities and live localised climate-adaptation metrics.

By transforming the EGI from a historic report into a live, breathing, ledger-enforced diagnostic system, Africa can finally abandon defensive, post-mortem economic planning. We will possess the exact numerical conscience and spatial intelligence required to command our own resources, optimise our industrial super-regions and secure our true economic sovereignty.

* The author’s experience in statistical applications of 65 years has consolidated in what has become 2,752 instruments of the Lehohla Ledger. It is an intellectual trove driven by over 3,500 articles that Dr Pali Lehohla has penned throughout his work life as a bureaucrat and as a member of the public