Mampara of the week: Andrea Johnson

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Those wearing rose-tinted glasses have seen in her a modern version of a famed struggle hero. But she is on the side of no underdog. She who sees nothing wrong with senior cops being nabbed by an elite investigative unit and criminally charged for what amounts to a human resources procedural issue, while she herself once sat on an interviewing panel for a position her husband was a candidate for.

Now it emerges at the Madlanga commission that head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, advocate Andrea Johnson, had leaked sensitive information to a suspect, suspended crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, about a policewoman who had lodged a criminal complaint about him.

Johnson is no modern-day Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; she is but a top-notch Mampara who has perfected the art of selective justice.