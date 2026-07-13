PALI LEHOHLA | The siphon that hollows out trillions mandates a systematic do-over

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Mpumalanga is ‘robbed’ of wealth that is extracted and wheeled outward before distribution and conversion of value can occur, says the writer. Pictured: aerial view of Kriel Power Station in Mpumalanga (Picture: Reuters/Shafiek Tassiem)

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During my tenure as the statistician-general, young Michael Manamela, whom I had then recently promoted to head national accounts — which included the main GDP releases — repeatedly complained about the authenticity of the GDP reports by province. At the heart of the problem is the way national accounting attributes economic output to corporate headquarters rather than where the work actually happens. They did not truly reflect the provincial value-add, as this often got siphoned by Sandton instead of it being reflected as a product of Emalahleni.

Manamela went on to join the South African Reserve Bank. Risenga Maluleke, the statistician-general who succeeded me, continues in my footsteps in calculating the GDP and economic indicators that Michael Manamela was concerned about in their geographic specificity and thus authenticity. Both men come from Limpopo and may have reason for complaining about Gauteng being bigger than their Limpopo province of origin.

I have some important news for these former colleagues — Mpumalanga is in fact more deserving.

We have prioritised individualistic, unanchored cash flows — specifically the path of passive grants (e.g. R350–R370) — counting them as consumption and success as they exit our communities, only to realise too late they hollow out the very communities they were meant to support, says the writer. (Lehol)

I have developed an out-in method that resolves the problem of in-out on all forms of measurement and primarily as regards economic measurement. The Stiglitz commission discussing “beyond the GDP” being a case in point has now been resolved through this methodological breakthrough of out-in that I put in practice more generally.

Manamela is answered by the technique I have applied to address the structural deficit, quantified at R14.3-trillion. This represents the unassailable spatial proof of the siphon mechanism that the head office effect imposed on the measurement of GDP. The method liberates beyond what Manamela might have seen as a proportionate distributive map through reallocation of the same quantity.

But no, the method has opened up a Pandora’s box of a much bigger gap: a R14-trillion national gap in our national accounts.

Over the past 34 years, South Africa has operated under a profound macroeconomic delusion. Our standard economic narrative, crisp and quantifiable in appearance, is invalidated when we peer beneath the surface at the multi-spatial level. We have prioritised individualistic, unanchored cash flows — specifically the path of passive grants (e.g. R350–R370) — counting them as consumption and success as they exit our communities, only to realise too late they hollow out the very communities they were meant to support. The devastating diagnostic verdict is delivered not just in broken financial matrices, but in tracing parallel life-course projections of our discarded youth, condemning them to unemployment traps calculated by design, not accident.

The alternative data visualised in this comprehensive national mesh audit destroys this narrative. We are not merely dealing with economic failure; we are dealing with a forensic crime of resource externalisation, calculated by design. Standard accounting collapse at the provincial level because it cannot break the structural ceiling. Our current budgeting fallacy fails to quantify the multi-spatial collapse where drops of money trigger an immediate apex siphon at local level. This siphon externalises potential before local intermediate multipliers (the R14-trillion alternative national gap) can ever anchor locally. To correct this, I propose an equal state-community investment pooled with communal self-management, effectively closing the siphon and re-anchoring the multi-generational foundations.

Quantifying the siphon

The national mesh audit provides the unassailable spatial proof of this siphon mechanism. Our comprehensive 32-year diagnostic net asset loss audit isolates exactly R14.3-trillion as the structural deficit.

Authentic multi-generational wealth aggregation only becomes possible when we move to a better alternative: specifically a balanced state asset match pooled with communal self-management, activating dormant intermediate demand floors to anchor the multi-generational floor.

This visualisation confirms that a province’s true lost value is not the delusion of standard bookkeeping GDP. The standard delusion is to count these siphoned drops as consumption, not capital loss. In the reality of uncorrected passive grants, standard models only measure narrow cash flows, completely hollowing out the local mesh. In Mpumalanga, for instance, the R1-trillion “path” relies on passive grants that cannot build foundations or break structural ceilings; wealth is siphoned away direct to corporate metropolitan enclaves before distribution can occur. Authentic wealth aggregation only becomes possible when value is anchored in community asset ownership. Standard accounting is designed to fail because it cannot quantify this multi-spatial collapse.

Provincial siphon analysis

When we break the national mesh further into individual provincial meshes, the diagnostic data isolates the measure of the paradox where local human vitality is converted directly into siphoned capital.

Gauteng: identified as the highest-intensity failure model. It siphons R3.6-trillion diagnostic value (25.2% share). Standard accounting delusion counts this externalised intermediate multiplier as success, but this hollowing creates unemployment traps.

Mpumalanga: a maximum-intensity mining/energy vortex. It is ‘robbed’ of wealth that is extracted and wheeled outward before distribution and conversion of value can occur. Standard bookkeeping deludes itself by counting passive grant drops as consumption, failing to see the structural hollowing where mineral/agricultural wealth bypasses local conversion nodes entirely.

KZN: functions as the primary institutional-trap model siphon, responsible for R1.4-trillion net loss (9.8% share). There are indications of severe systemic instability resulting from unanchored capital flows and labour disappearance.

Limpopo: isolated as the agricultural density monitor and trans-frontier risk, it demonstrates how passive individual drops are immediately externalised, preventing the development of secure local intermediate supply chains and conversion nodes.

Condemning the discarded generation

Tracing the parallel life-course projections visualised on the demographic record delivers the most devastating diagnostic verdict: the grants-state fallacy is a demographic deception, not just an economic one. This reality — dependent on passive, unanchored individual grants — condemns the youth cohort (visualised in contrasting life-course projections). An individual youth has their entire vitality and potential converted into siphoned capital; NEET status and astronomical youth unemployment is calculated by design, not accident.

We cannot break this ceiling with individual grants. In an alternative system, an individual participant can only achieve multi-generational wealth aggregation by moving on the correct path. This alternative stability is achieved only when local data transactions are secured and predatory local cartel infiltration completely blocked, thereby re-anchoring labour locally within a communal asset base.

We have prioritised individual droplets over the alternative multi-spatial dam. We have validated that standard grants and passive budgeting cannot break the structural ceiling because they are designed to fail. Authentic multi-generational wealth aggregation only becomes possible when we move to a better alternative: specifically a balanced state asset match pooled with communal self-management, activating dormant economic bases to anchor multi-generational security.

The 34-year narrative of the hollowing out is now a verifiable diagnostic. We move beyond superficial budgeting fallacies into an uncorrected spatial hollowing path, or we can embrace an alternative, equal state-community investment that re-anchors value at community level. The data provides the developmental blueprint; we must find the courage to implement it.