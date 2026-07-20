PALI LEHOHLA | From ‘voting cattle’ to true liberation: IEC mandate due for an update

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Traditional voter education, premised on mobilising an integrated working class, is obsolete, says the writer. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

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To understand where we are, we must audit our journey from the mandate of 1994 against the reality captured by our census mesh.

The narrative of the democratic era has been one of aggregate success — a growing economy, rising budget allocations, and the extension of basic services. But this aggregate view conceals a brutal spatial reality. Our forensic assessment, using the high-resolution census mesh bedded across 45,000 Small Area Layers (SALs), reveals a massive “siphon” that extracts wealth from the periphery — the labour-supplying regions and mining communities — and externalises it to the corporate and political centre in Johannesburg.

This is not merely inequality; it is what Jagdish Bhagwati termed “immiserising growth”. Economic activity has increased, but the welfare of the majority, bedded in this precise census mesh, has declined.

The critical failure in this architecture was the 2006 statistical erasure. Following that year, the statistical architecture was altered, erasing the granular visibility of poverty and exclusion that was previously bedded in the mesh. This erasure concealed the very reality that the IEC now confronts as electoral collapse.

The reasons for skipping census 2006 for a community survey were understandable. The organisation needed to focus on economic statistics and build and rebuild for sustenance. I led the charge in agreeing to this realisation. The late parliamentarian Bruce Kannemeyer would admonish me after my presentation on the history of post-apartheid census undertaking: “If in 1996 you dug your grave, in 2001 you fell into it and mark my words 2006 Census, should you dare undertake it, will bury you.” We did not undertake a census in 2006 but instead ran a large scale community survey at R603m. The Lehohla Ledger is quite unforgiving of that decision. Hindsight is full sight.

Diagnosing the dual devastation

The Lehohla Ledger* maps this failure through two intersecting indices: labour disappearance and the collapse of democracy. The inescapable conclusion is this: where labour disappears, democratic structures collapse.

We must stop trying to administer an election for a society that no longer exists.

With labour disappearance and widespread unemployment, we are witnessing the dissolution of the formal labour pool. Under pressure from globalisation and automation, the formal mining and industrial economy is shedding its labour force entirely. The mineworker has become the surplus population. These individuals are siphoned off into an informal, residual periphery, severing their institutional link to the formal economy.

The hotspots of labour disappearance show systematic stagnation. Entire regions of our country are locked into a permanent state of economic exclusion, with no escape.

The collapse of democracy is the collapse of the social contract. This economic dissolution has a direct, quantifiable political consequence. The collapse of democracy is triggered when the divergence between the eligible voting-age population and actual turnout becomes extreme. The electorate is no longer merely fragmented; it is systemically disengaged.

The political class can no longer treat this population as “voting cattle” — a loyal electorate mobilised by past liberation credentials. Having dissolved the formal labour structure, the system has destroyed the economic foundation for that political loyalty. The social contract has collapsed because the state has failed to deliver the “freedom as power” that economist Amartya Sen speaks of, opting instead for a centralised siphon that bypasses the people.

The strategic response

For the IEC, this analysis necessitates a strategic paradigm shift. Traditional voter education, premised on mobilising an integrated working class, is obsolete.

We must stop trying to administer an election for a society that no longer exists.

In preparation for 2026, the IEC must leverage robust longitudinal data to design catalytic interventions that address the spatial realities of exclusion.

I recommend a multi-sectoral business model with:

IEC as convener: to use its legitimacy to convene stakeholders in these dissolution clusters.

Civil society and churches as organisers: to retain high levels of trust and provide the social infrastructure.

Business as investor: the private sector, particularly in mining and industrial nodes, must shift from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to a self-liquidating catalytic investment model, investing in localised skills and supply chains.

Education as multiplier: schools must integrate data literacy to equip the next generation to understand their structural reality.

This is the socialisation investment required to save our democracy. I estimate the investment required to implement the proposed multi-sectoral business model, across the 4,000 identified “collapse” voting districts, to be R7.86bn over three years.

This is the price of bridging the structural gap, restoring faith in the democratic process and preventing the further dissolution of our democratic pact.

The integrity of the vote is inseparable from the integrity of the mesh. We must rebuild our democracy, not from the centre, but from the mesh up.

On July 21 I will be addressing a leadership cohort under the IEC on the topic.

Dr Pali Lehohla is the former statistician-general of South Africa

* The author’s experience in statistical applications of 65 years has consolidated in what has become 2,752 instruments of the Lehohla Ledger. It is an intellectual trove driven by over 3,500 articles that Dr Pali Lehohla has penned throughout his work life as a bureaucrat and as a member of the public