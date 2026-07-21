LUCKY MATHEBULA | The capable state begins in the capable municipality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

South Africa often speaks of building a capable state, but capability will remain an abstraction if it is not built wall-to-wall across municipalities. The state becomes real where people live, trade, invest, study, travel, protest and seek services. That space is municipal. If the municipality fails, the state fails where citizens and firms encounter it most directly.

The National Development Plan’s call for a capable and developmental state is inseparable from local government. Good macroeconomic policy, sophisticated laws and credible national institutions matter, but they are weakened when municipalities cannot maintain infrastructure, process approvals, manage land, regulate fairly, account for money, support local economies and involve communities. Competitiveness is produced not only by national policy, but by the everyday reliability of public institutions in every locality.

This is the wall-to-wall argument. Every industrial park, township economy, mining town, rural service centre, border town, agricultural district, university precinct and informal settlement falls within a municipal jurisdiction. There is no economic space outside local government. The municipality is not a minor administrative layer beneath the real state; it is the institutional ground on which the capable state must stand.

A capable municipal state translates constitutional authority into public value. It plans coherently, budgets honestly, maintains assets, protects professional administration, enforces by-laws fairly, supports enterprise, uses data, co-ordinates with other spheres and accounts to communities. Water, roads, electricity, waste, land-use decisions, environmental health, safety and local economic development are not isolated functions. They are the operating system of local competitiveness.

The reverse is equally true. An incapable municipality taxes everyone within its territory. Factories lose production when electricity is unreliable. Small businesses lose customers when roads collapse. Households lose income when water interruptions impose coping costs. Developers abandon projects when approvals are slow or arbitrary. Informal traders lose stock when waste, crime and by-law uncertainty make trading unsafe. A municipality that cannot govern becomes a hidden cost on the economy.

The tragedy is that many municipalities still maintain a local authority mentality while holding the constitutional status of a sphere of government.

This makes the local government crisis a competitiveness crisis. Investors do not invest in national averages; they invest in places. They ask whether infrastructure works, permits are predictable, rates are credible, politics is stable, corruption can be resisted, skills are available and municipal officials can solve problems. The quality of the municipal state is part of the investment climate.

The constitution understood this before our politics did. Sections 152 and 153 do not reduce municipalities to service depots. They require democratic and accountable government, sustainable services, social and economic development, safe and healthy environments and community involvement. They also require municipal administration, budgeting and planning to prioritise basic needs and development. In short, the constitution locates capability not only in national command but in municipal statecraft.

The tragedy is that many municipalities still maintain a local authority mentality while holding the constitutional status of a sphere of government. They treat the Integrated Development Plan as compliance, procurement as action, participation as ritual and local economic development as a side programme. A capable municipal state requires the opposite: planning as strategy, procurement as public value, participation as intelligence and LED as the discipline of local competitiveness.

Professionalisation is central. A municipality cannot be capable if its administration is unstable, politicised or technically thin. Engineers, planners, financial managers, environmental health practitioners, development economists, data specialists, by-law officials and community-development practitioners are not bureaucratic luxuries. They are the human infrastructure of local capability. Political leadership must protect them from factional interference while holding them accountable for performance.

Professionalisation must also confront municipal language. Titles such as municipal treasury, planning, secretary, engineer and municipal manager are not neutral labels; they define authority, mandate and identity. If municipalities are to become developmental institutions, their nomenclature must speak to modern functions: financial stewardship, spatial strategy, democratic governance, infrastructure capability and executive co-ordination. Naming matters, because unclear titles produce unclear mandates.

Fiscal capability is equally decisive. A municipality that cannot budget credibly, bill accurately, collect fairly, maintain assets, manage grants and account for expenditure cannot support a competitive locality. Clean audits alone do not build development, but poor financial governance destroys it. Public money must become public value: maintained roads, reliable water, safe public spaces, serviced trading areas, credible industrial zones and infrastructure that supports households and firms.

A capable municipal state must also be embedded in society without being captured by it. It must work with business chambers, informal traders, civic organisations, traditional leaders, universities, labour, faith communities, youth formations and residents. But co-operation must not become patronage. The municipality must listen, convene and co-ordinate while preserving the public interest.

Wall-to-wall municipal capability also matters for national cohesion. Citizens experience the state through a billing query, a burst pipe, a dangerous taxi rank, an uncollected refuse bag, a permit delay, a polluted stream, a council meeting and a ward councillor who either responds or disappears. When municipalities fail repeatedly, people lose confidence not only in councils, but in democracy itself.

The 2026 local government elections should be a referendum on municipal capability. Voters should ask who will protect professional administration, fund infrastructure maintenance, restore revenue credibility, speed up land-use approvals, shield procurement from capture, support local economies, involve communities before budgets are finalised and measure performance in outcomes rather than slogans.

National government must also stop treating municipalities as passive recipients of support programmes. Support must be matched by accountability, differentiated intervention and serious investment in municipal capability. Metros, secondary cities, rural municipalities, districts and distressed municipalities do not need identical remedies. A logistics town, mining municipality, tourism town and agricultural district each require different forms of competence.

South Africa cannot become competitive on top of failing local institutions. The economy does not float above municipalities; it sits inside them. The capable state cannot be built from Pretoria downward if the municipal floor is collapsing. It must be built upward from every ward, town, city and district where public authority touches everyday life.

The task is therefore not merely to fix municipalities. It is to recognise them as the wall-to-wall foundation of South Africa’s future. A capable national state depends on capable municipal states. A competitive economy depends on competitive localities. If South Africa wants a capable state, it must begin where the state is most visible, most tested and most needed: in the municipality.