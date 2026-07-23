OPINION | South Africa can’t afford to stop investing in children at the school gate

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Growing investment in Early Childhood Development and increasing recognition of the importance of the first 1,000 days of life have made a real difference in reducing poverty and improving children’s wellbeing.

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Every year, South Africans find themselves having the same conversation. When literacy and numeracy results are released, we ask why so many children are falling behind.

When matric results disappoint, we question the quality of our schools. When youth unemployment continues to climb, we wonder whether our education system is preparing young people for the future. We debate curriculum changes, teacher shortages and infrastructure, all of which are important conversations.

But perhaps we’ve been asking the wrong questions.

South Africa has not stood still when it comes to investing in children. Through the Child Support Grant, the country has built one of the largest social protection programmes on the African continent, reaching millions of children every month.

Alongside growing investment in Early Childhood Development (ECD) and increasing recognition of the importance of the first 1,000 days of life, these interventions have made a real difference in reducing poverty and improving children’s wellbeing. We should recognise that progress because it gives us a strong foundation to build on.

The challenge is ensuring that this investment doesn’t stop when children enter school.

Children don’t suddenly stop needing responsive caregivers, primary healthcare, developmental screening, good nutrition or family support because they’ve started Grade R or Grade 1. The foundation phase is not the end of early childhood — it is the next stage of it. These are the years when children consolidate the emotional, social, cognitive and language skills that underpin all future learning.

The gains made during the first 1,000 days can only be sustained if children continue to receive coordinated support as they transition into formal schooling.

Learning doesn’t begin when the school bell rings. It begins much earlier, in homes and communities, in whether a child has enough to eat, whether they have access to healthcare, whether they feel safe, and whether poverty, violence or instability are already competing for their attention before the first lesson even begins. These realities do not disappear at the school gate. They shape children’s ability to learn every single day.

Rather than creating entirely new systems, we should strengthen the ones we already have so they work together more effectively.

This is the central message of the Community of Practice for Child Wellbeing study , Investing in the Early School Years, produced by the Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) at the University of Johannesburg. The report challenges us to shift our thinking. Rather than asking how we can help once they begin struggling at school, it asks whether we are doing enough to support their wellbeing during the critical years when the foundations for lifelong learning continue to be built.

Our learning outcomes are often a reflection of circumstances that exist far beyond the school gates.

That is why improving education cannot be reduced to what happens inside schools. Better teachers, stronger leadership and improved curriculum all matter enormously, but they are only part of the solution. Children’s wellbeing is the foundation on which learning is built.

This is also a matter of children’s rights.

South Africa’s constitution guarantees every child the rights to education, healthcare, nutrition, social services and protection. These rights are interconnected because children’s lives are interconnected. A child who is hungry cannot fully enjoy the right to education. A child whose health needs go unmet is less able to learn. Protecting children’s rights therefore means creating the conditions that enable them to thrive — not only inside classrooms, but in their homes, families and communities.

The same principle underpins the Sustainable Development Goals in ending poverty, improving health, ensuring quality education and reducing inequality. These are not separate ambitions, they depend on one another and progress in one strengthens progress in all.

This is why the government cannot continue working in silos. Education cannot solve poverty on its own, health cannot improve children’s wellbeing in isolation and social development cannot carry responsibility for vulnerable families alone. Children do not experience government in departments — they experience life as a whole. Supporting them during the foundation phase requires education, health, social development and family and community systems to work together around the child.

Perhaps the greatest contribution of the CSDA’s Community of Practice on Child Wellbeing study is that it also challenges us to rethink how we talk about investment in children.

Too often, spending on children’s wellbeing is framed as a social cost. Yet South Africa’s own experience tells a different story. The Child Support Grant has shown that sustained public investment can improve children’s lives and protect families from poverty. The opportunity now is to build on that success by connecting income support with quality healthcare, nutrition, responsive caregiving, psychosocial support and education. Rather than creating entirely new systems, we should strengthen the ones we already have so they work together more effectively.

This is not simply good social policy, it is smart economic policy.

Every child who is healthy, well nourished and supported is more likely to succeed at school, complete their education and participate meaningfully in the economy. Every child who falls behind because preventable barriers were never addressed represents a loss not only for that child, but for the country’s future workforce, productivity and economic growth. Investing in children’s wellbeing is not consumption spending, it is one of South Africa’s most important investments in its future human capital.

Every year we ask why literacy levels remain low, why too many children struggle to read for meaning and why youth unemployment remains stubbornly high. Those are important questions. But perhaps the more important question is what we are doing long before those outcomes become visible.

South Africa has already demonstrated what is possible through the Child Support Grant and its commitment to supporting young children. The next step is to build on that foundation by ensuring children continue to receive coordinated support as they move through the foundation phase. Because if learning begins long before the classroom, our investment in children should not stop at the school gate.

Oliver Meth is a strategic communications consultant at the Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg.

Prof Sadiyya Haffejee is director at the Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg.

Prof Leila Patel is Professor Emeritus in social development studies at the Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg.