Mampara of the week: Andrea Johnson

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She’s in a rare league of individuals who have made Mampara twice in three weeks. Gorgeous, as her crime intelligence boss friend would put it.

Andrea Johnson spent six days before the Madlanga commission acting sweet and innocent in a bid to convince the commissioners that, if she made any errors as head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, they were not out of malice. Meanwhile, on the phone with one of her staffers, she was calling the proceedings a “sh*tshow” and accusing the commissioners of being “unprofessional”.

As an advocate, Johnson is an officer of the court, a position that requires her to act honestly and uphold ethical standards. Yet, in the recorded call, she tells the staffer: “If they [the commission] call you, you leave the country.”

In an apparent reference to commission chair justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, she adds that “he makes faces. They laugh with each other while you’re still answering …”

Now our Mampara has another date with the same commissioners, where she will have to respond to new allegations. The last laugh will certainly not be hers.