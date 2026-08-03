PALI LEHOHLA | Why South Africa’s big-picture economics keep failing local communities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Without a detailed local view, national economic growth actually hurts rural areas and small towns — a problem economists call Immiserising Growth, says the writer. Picture: 123RF/ICSWART

For over 30 years, economic planners in Pretoria and Cape Town have used the In-Out method. In the first 15 years of democracy, mainly driven by clear scenario-building architecture, positive results were palpable as witnessed in Census 1996, 2001 and Community Survey 2006. The tail end of this trajectory could be further seen in census data of 2011.

Since then, the Community Survey of 2016 and census of 2022 have returned not only stagnating outcomes but critical reversals in economic outcomes. The deliberate abandoning of scenarios as fundamental guardrails left bureaucrats in glass towers staring at national spreadsheets, tweaking budgets and wondering why South Africa’s growth engine keeps misfiring.

Their diagnosis is almost always the same: bad management, bad luck with the global market, or strict labour laws.

But if you leave the boardrooms and stand on the dusty streets of a village or township in the Eastern Cape, through the lens of the census mesh the Lehohla Ledger* reveals a completely different picture.

The national economic stats might show steady numbers, but on the ground the real wealth of local communities — their money, talent and hard work — is being constantly drained into major urban centres. The official statistics hide this decay. The truth is simple: South Africa’s economic planning suffers from a fundamental “inside-out” failure. I have measured both ways and can assert the difference.

We build policies inside central government offices using high-level averages, then push them outwards onto struggling towns. This makes local breakdown invisible. It turns hardworking citizens into statistical ghosts and passive recipients of state grants, rather than creators of lasting community wealth.

To fix this, I propose practical tools for change, such as the Out-In method.

The method begins with a timeless leadership principle passed down from Morena Mohlomi: to lead people, you must first truly know them and understand where they live.

In modern economics, this means abandoning the illusion of national averages. We must measure economic strength, missing services and money leaks from the smallest local level first — using precise census geographic units (Enumeration Areas) tracked across 1996, 2001, 2011 and 2022. Only by building up from these neighbourhood building blocks can we see the true national economy.

Decades ago, thinkers like Kwame Nkrumah and Walter Rodney showed how raw wealth was drained from developing nations. In South Africa, that same draining process didn’t vanish in 1994; it simply moved inside our own borders.

Without this detailed local view, national economic growth actually hurts rural areas and small towns — a problem economists call Immiserising Growth. When national policy focuses solely on big export industries or central financial hubs, national figures might grow, but local communities end up worse off as wealth and goods are sucked away.

Decades ago, thinkers like Kwame Nkrumah and Walter Rodney showed how raw wealth was drained from developing nations. In South Africa, that same draining process didn’t vanish in 1994; it simply moved inside our own borders.

To understand how small towns lose value, we must look at how our economic system was built. Historically, the economy relied on two opposing forces:

conservation: keeping rural areas just viable enough so families could absorb the costs of raising children, caring for the sick, and supporting the elderly;

dissolution: breaking local economic independence enough to push young workers out to work in distant mines, factories, and cities.

Today, a modernised version of this cycle continues. Social grants act as a minimal survival line — preventing total collapse — while systemic underinvestment in local electricity, water and roads forces the young, educated and skilled people to leave for big cities.

Current economic architecture:

Conservation: social grants keep families surviving;

Dissolution: money and young talent are siphoned to big cities.

The biggest hidden subsidy in this system is the unpaid care and domestic labour done by women. Millions of women spend every day raising the future workforce, fetching water, caring for the sick and managing households. Official government statistics label these women as “economically inactive” and assign zero financial value to their work.

By ignoring this effort in national accounts, big city businesses gain cheap labour while disguising the huge, uncredited subsidy provided by rural women.

When we calculate the real economic balance sheet of a local area — including standard local production, the true monetary value of women’s domestic labour, local wages, local investments, and government grants — we find a stark pattern: money and value flow out faster than they come in.

When a community experiences a net loss of value year after year, no amount of short-term grants will fix it. The town is being systematically drained.

To stop this leak, the government cannot just hand out safety nets. It must act as a driver of local economic development. Historically, South Africa built institutions such as Eskom and Iscor because central leaders understood that primary resources alone could not sustain an economy without strong public infrastructure.

Today, as modern economists argue, we need an active, entrepreneurial state — one that takes real risks, invests directly in local power and transport infrastructure and works with communities to build lasting value.

When public policy is guided by statistical metadata standards, state planners can stop working in the dark, identify exactly where local economies are leaking and direct public funds directly to where they build real capability.

To stop this continuous drain of wealth, South Africa needs five straightforward policy changes:

Plan from the neighbourhood up: require all municipal plans and Treasury spending to start with detailed local census data instead of broad provincial averages.

Count women’s unpaid care work: formally account for unpaid care and domestic work in national economic measurements so its true value is recognised and supported.

Audit local capital leaks: track public spending and private capital flows at the local level across census years to find and seal structural financial leaks.

Build local infrastructure anchors: construct state-backed processing plants, local clean energy projects, and logistics hubs directly in struggling areas so profits remain in the community.

Enforce long-term reporting standards: require all state enterprises and local governments to report on how their investments create real, long-term value across generations using the metadata standards.

South Africa’s core economic problem isn’t a lack of resources — it is spatial blindness. As long as leaders only judge national progress through high-level averages, they will keep mistaking structural economic decay for minor bumps in the road.

By grounding our policies in practical leadership and clear, local spatial data, the Ledger shows a way forward. The data exists, the tools are ready, and the path is clear. What we need now is the political courage to stop looking from the top down, and start planning from the outside in.

* This analysis is built on the Lehohla Ledger framework, using 2,752 validated statistical instruments across the 1996, 2001, 2011, and 2022 South African National Population Censuses. Micro-spatial diagnostic routines aggregate contiguous Enumeration Areas (EAs) at ward and placename levels to trace spatial transitions, capital retention and sub-SNA labour contributions